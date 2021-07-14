All the times Sophie Wessex and Meghan Markle wore the same outfit These royal ladies are twinning…

The Countess of Wessex and the Duchess of Sussex are two very stylish ladies. Both prefer classic styles and often sport a variety of chic designer labels.

We've been checking out our archives and have discovered that the royal pair have actually worn the same dress - twice!

Sophie is a huge fan of designer Emilia Wickstead and famously wore a beautiful periwinkle blue suit top and dress set to ascot in 2014. It was an incredible colour on the blonde beauty and she added nude high heels and a crystalised blue hat. Stunning!

Countess Sophie wearing an Emilia Wickstead creation in 2014

In 2018, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry attended services commemorating Anzac Day in London at Westminster Abbey. Meghan looked incredible in the same outfit, but in black. Her bespoke Emilia Wickstead blazer and dress combo looked perfect with her Philip Treacy 'Dragonfly Beret', and she added Manolo Blahnik 'BB' shoes in Black Suede and carried a Jimmy Choo 'J Box Clutch'.

The Duchess of Sussex wore the same design in black in 2018

In 2015 at the BGC Charity event, mother-of-two Sophie wore a dazzling, zesty orange body-conscious, fitted dress by Victoria Beckham, which she teamed with nude patent leather shoes by Gianvito Rossi and a statement snake print bag.

Sophie wearing a Victoria Beckham dress in 2015

In 2020, Meghan decided to wear the same Victoria Beckham dress as Sophie, but in a vibrant blue, for the Endeavour Fund Awards in London, which she attended with her husband Prince Harry before their official retirement from royal duties.

The Duchess of Sussex wearing the blue VB dress in 2020

She paired it with her navy Manolo Blahnik BB pumps and a gorgeous Stella McCartney box clutch, and enlisted the help of her UK hairdresser George Northwood for her slicked-back ponytail. Loyal friend and makeup artist Daniel Martin was on hand to create a smokey eye and glossy berry lip look, too.