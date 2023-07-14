Duchess Sophie and Prince Edward's 120-room mega mansion is seriously impressive

Bagshot Park, where the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh live with children Lady Louise Windsor and James, Earl of Wessex, is seriously impressive

Prince Edward and his wife the Duchess of Edinburgh reside at Bagshot Park in Surrey alongside their son James, Earl of Wessex and their daughter Lady Louise Windsor (when she's visiting from her university in St Andrews).

It was recently confirmed that the Edinburghs had extended their lease from The Crown Estate for another 150 years – and it's not hard to see why. The expansive property is set within 51 acres of land and is rumoured to have a whopping 120 rooms after it was demolished and rebuilt in 1879, making it one of the most impressive royal residences.

The Grade II-listed building is estimated to be worth around £30 million should it be listed on the open market. Edward and Sophie have lived in this residence for over 20 years, after moving in following their royal wedding in 1999. Take a look around…

The couple recently allowed press into their home, revealing their stunning light-drenched conservatory with views of their lawns. It has terracotta brick walls, a dining table, a barbeque and house plants.

Duchess Sophie invited BBC's Naga Munchetty inside one room of the lavish royal residence decorated with green striped upholstered chairs and a matching green carpet. It also features a gold-edged mirror above a stunning marble fireplace, multiple vintage sideboards and luxury artwork.

Prince Edward previously shared a look at his swanky home office as he officially opened the NHS Nightingale Hospital in Bristol. It features a wall-to-ceiling wooden bookshelf, with several trinkets and framed photos, and is designed with carved wooden walls.

When Sophie shared her tips and resources for home-schooling children while their schools were closed during the coronavirus pandemic, a video clip showed her standing in front of a bookcase filled with a huge array of DVDs, books and games, giving an insight into how the family like to spend their time together at home.

We may have got a look inside the grandest room in the family home when Sophie released another video of her work. It features carved wooden walls with enormous double doors and brass handles, as well as two glass side tables with brass legs. On one table, there is a small pot of cream orchids, a selection of ornaments, a photograph in a silver frame, and a desk lamp with a white shade, while the other seems to hold a trinket box.

Sophie revealed more of the kitchen than ever before as she filmed herself baking scones. It showed sage green walls, chic white cupboards and coordinating white marble worktops.

It seems Sophie and Edward also have a second kitchen. We got a peek inside when the Countess joined a video call with Thames Valley Air Ambulance. The mother-of-two sat in a corner of the space, alongside open shelving with a telephone and selection of vases and ornaments on display.

It appears to have a classic dark navy scheme, with glass-fronted cabinets behind the Countess showing some of their fine china including an assortment of teapots and teacups and saucers on glass shelving.

The grounds are equally as impressive, with a private lake and several stables set within 51 acres.

We got a look at the outside of the property when Edward, Sophie and their children joined the #ClapForOurCarers at their home. They could be seen standing outside a set of glass doors, with a climbing plant growing up the brick wall in the background.

The Telegraph has reported that the couple has extended the lease for another 150 years. This would have been at a cost of £5 million, but the property itself is reported to be worth a staggering £3 0million if it got listed on the open market.

