The Countess of Wessex joins Prince Edward in a bold dress and statement shoes The royal's latest look is so chic…

On Monday afternoon, the Countess of Wessex joined husband Prince Edward on a visit to Utopia Costumes, Forfar, in Scotland. Edward looked dashing in a tartan kilt, and his wife Sophie looked typically chic in one of her favourite looks, a floral dress, which she teamed with high heels, a smart blazer and carried a blue clutch bag.

The mother-of-two's dress was emblazoned with a bold floral print in pink and yellow and we think you'll agree, it was a truly eye-catching look. She added a pair of her favourite high heels by Penelope Chilvers and carried a blue clutch bag.

Her Mary Jane shoes are made in a dusky grey tone and we love the distinctively retro, 70s vibe.They are sadly a past-season buy, but clearly a favourite of the royal; she also has them in terracotta.

Royal ladies love to wear pretty petal patterns, particularly in the summer. There's nothing like a few blooms to raise our mood! It's not just Sophie, the Duchess of Cambridge often steps out in fancy florals and the likes of Queen Letizia and Princess Beatrice and Eugenie are also huge fans of the natural print. Even the Queen has been known to don a floral pattern on occasions.

Seeing Sophie in this new outfit reminds us that the 56-year-old has always been a total fashionista. In 2018, she even hosted an event at Buckingham Palace, which celebrated 10 years of the London College of Fashion's Better Lives project.

Prince Edward and Countess Sophie looked stylish in Scotland

Mingling amongst designers and trendy celebrities such as Felicity Hayward, Alexander McQueen boss Emmanuel Gintzburger, Phoebe English, Giles Deacon and Christopher Kane, the mother-of-two even commented on her own personal style."I can't claim that my track record in fashion has always been as good as it is today, but you know, we learn in time," she mused.