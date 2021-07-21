Princess Anne's bold dress is so on trend – and just look at the colour The Princess Royal wore a bright blue dress

It's been a busy week for Princess Anne, who officially opened the new NHS Blood and Transplant Blood Centre in Barnsley. The 70-year-old royal was dressed in a vibrant shade of blue for the occasion – and we can't get over her gorgeous dress.

Donning an eye-catching frock with an A-line skirt that fell to the knee, sweet collar detailing and a button-down front, Anne turned heads in her modern look.

The pretty number was belted at the waist, giving the look added definition. Upon closer inspection, the bodice featured a subtle check print – how chic.

She rounded off her smart attire with a pair of patent black heels, a leather shoulder bag and her trusty black gloves, adding a pearl chain necklace and matching drop earrings for extra glamour.

Anne met with several members of staff at the facility, including the Head of Centre, Chris Sims. He said: "We're very proud of our new centre which is going to provide colleagues with a really great working environment.

"It was an honour and a privilege to showcase our wonderful work to HRH The Princess Royal and highlight the great work we do in helping patients receive lifesaving services."

We were honoured to welcome HRH The Princess Royal to officially open our new world class blood centre in Barnsley yesterday.



The team was proud to share the work they do in helping patients receive lifesaving services with Her Royal Highness. https://t.co/oyFngiTcoE pic.twitter.com/6aux6chm3u — NHS Blood+Transplant (@NHSBT) July 21, 2021

The Princess Royal visited the NHS Blood and Transplant Blood Centre

The new centre will enable NHS Blood and Transplant to distribute blood products and work on new advanced cell therapies, supporting NHS patients across the north of England.

The cutting-edge research facility also boasts a new plasma donation centre, set up during the coronavirus pandemic.

Last Friday, Princess Anne attended the 149th Open

Meanwhile, Princess Anne has been delighting royal fans with her fashion sense during recent engagements.

Last Friday, she attended the 149th Open at Royal St George's in Sandwich, Kent, accompanied by her husband Sir Timothy Laurence.

We have been loving Princess Anne's fashion of late!

She chose to wear her new denim jacket, which she first donned the day before for an official visit to Princess Yachts in Plymouth, this time dressing the look down with slim-fit trousers.

Anne looked lovely in her relaxed cream chinos, which she teamed with a pair of khaki trainers, a surprising choice for the royal, who usually favours boots to complement her more casual outfits.

