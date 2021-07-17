Princess Anne surprises in slim-fit trousers and trainers for new outing The Princess Royal was dressed to impress

Princess Anne attended the 149th Open at Royal St George's in Sandwich, Kent on Friday, opting for an understated look for the occasion. The 70-year-old royal was accompanied by her husband Sir Timothy Laurence to watch the sporting action, and was all smiles as they prepared to watch the competition for the Claret Jug begin.

The Princess Royal chose to wear her denim jacket, which she first donned the day before for an official visit to Princess Yachts in Plymouth, this time dressing the look down with slim-fit trousers.

Anne looked lovely in her relaxed cream chinos, which she teamed with a pair of khaki trainers, a surprising choice for the royal, who usually favours boots to complement her more casual outfits.

She completed her look with a simple shirt and her trusty favourite sunglasses, wearing her hair pinned back in her trademark bouffant hairdo topped off with a baseball cap.

We love to see a royal lady in trainers, whether it's the Duchess of Cambridge's sell-out M&S pair or Meghan Markle's trusty Vejas, they always manage to make any outfit look modern and understated.

Princess Anne rocked trainers and slim-fit trousers

Princess Anne has been delighting royal fans this summer with her style choices, showcasing a number of more experimental looks.

We particularly enjoyed the red embroidered coat she sported for Ladies' Day at the 2021 Moet and Chandon July Festival, held at Newmarket racecourse.

The floral number featured a high collar and a pretty contrasting hem embellished with beautiful floral embroidery.

Princess Anne attended the 149th Open with husband Sir Timothy Laurence

Princess Anne pulled out all the stops with her accessories, donning a feather fascinator and bejewelled heels, and carrying a smart leather shoulder bag under one arm.

And just one day ago, Anne looked elegant in her tailored denim jacket for her Plymouth visit. She paired it with a crisp white shirt, navy trousers and fittingly, a pair of boat shoes.

