Princess Anne just surprised us in a denim jacket - and we're royally obsessed

Princess Anne has continued her stylish streak by stepping out in a chic denim jacket for a visit to Princess Yachts in Plymouth on Wednesday.

The royal looked elegant in the tailored denim blazer, which she teamed with a crisp white shirt, navy trousers and fittingly, a pair of boat shoes.

Pictures of the engagement were shared by the super yacht company, captioned: "We were delighted to host Her Royal Highness The Princess Royal at our South Yard facility in Plymouth today. The Princess Royal visited Princess Yachts as an extension of awarding our Apprenticeship programme with a Princess Royal Award in 2020."

Anne added a classic navy handbag to her look as well as a matching protective face mask.

Fans have certainly been loving the Princess Royal's classic style of late, especially since she's appeared at a number of racing events this summer.

Princess Anne visited Princess Yachts in Plymouth

Earlier in July, Anne was spotted enjoying herself at Ladies' Day during the 2021 Moet and Chandon July Festival, held at Newmarket racecourse - wearing a beautiful embroidered coat and a pretty fascinator.

And just before that, the hard-working royal visited the Isle of Man to preside over the Tynwald Day ceremony, wearing a smart pastel coat in a mint green hue, layered over a beautiful blue dress to mark the island's national day.

The royal wowed at the 2021 Moet and Chandon July Festival

The royal accessorised with a chic black bag and matching gloves, as well as her favourite gold knot brooch, which she gave a very apt makeover for the occasion.

The gorgeous piece was embellished with a piece of Bollane bane, also known as Mugwort, the Isle of Man's national herb, which is usually worn by Manx residents and officials when a head of state is in attendance.