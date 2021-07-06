Princess Anne makes unexpected outfit tweak for Isle of Man visit The Princess Royal changed up her favourite brooch

Princess Anne visited the Isle of Man on Monday, putting in a very stylish appearance in order to meet with the Lieutenant Governor. The 70-year-old royal looked elegant as ever when she presided over the historic Tynwald Day Ceremony, held at the Royal Chapel of St John the Baptist and Tynwald Hill.

DISCOVER: Princess Anne's trend-setting engagement ring broke the mould - here's why

The Princess Royal donned a smart pastel coat in a mint green hue, layered over a beautiful blue dress to mark the island's national day. She accessorised with a chic black bag and matching gloves, as well as her favourite gold knot brooch, which she gave a very apt makeover for the occasion.

The gorgeous piece, which boasts 12 sparkling diamonds, was embellished with a piece of Bollane bane, also known as Mugwort, the Isle of Man's national herb.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Princess Anne joins her mother The Queen in Scotland

A sprig of the plant is usually worn by Manx residents and officials when a head of state is in attendance, with Anne paying tribute to their rich history by pinning it to her lapel.

READ MORE: 11 royal and celebrity mother of the brides that looked incredible at their daughter's wedding

We're loving Anne's sweet addition to her brooch, which she memorably wore in her stunning 70th birthday portraits last year.

It was reported at the time that the royal has owned the brooch since about 1969 and it is one of her most treasured accessories.

Princess Anne visited the Isle of Man

Meanwhile, Princess Anne's action-packed day saw her visit the Tynwald Day Fair, before touring the Royal National Lifeboat Institution Peel Lifeboat Station.

The Princess Royal, who is President of the Riding for the Disabled Association, then popped into the Ballavartyn Equestrian Centre to learn more about the Manx Carriage Driving 4 Disabled initiative.

The Princess Royal wore a sprig of the Isle of Man's national herb

She later attended the official ceremony at the Sunset Ceremony at Government House and presented a Merchant Navy Medal for Meritorious Service.

RELATED: The Queen and Princess Anne enjoy mother-daughter outing in Scotland – best photos

Princess Anne is fresh from a busy week in Scotland, where she joined her mother the Queen for two days of her royal visit.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.