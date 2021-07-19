Princess Anne's heartfelt message of support for Team GB ahead of Tokyo Olympics The Princess Royal recalled her own experiences of the Games

The Princess Royal sent a message of support to Team GB ahead of the opening of the Tokyo Olympics this week and recalled her own experiences of competing in the Games.

In a video shared by Buckingham Palace, Princess Anne, who is the President of the British Olympic Association, said: "As your President, I would like to wish you every success for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. Although I am sad not to be there in person, I and the whole nation will be cheering for you and proudly supporting you from home.

"I do remember from my own Olympic journey the anticipation and excitement of stepping onto the Olympic stage. But also the single-minded focus on what you need to do. I know that you have all worked incredibly hard for this moment, during the most challenging of times, and I hope you will find the Team GB environment a support and an inspiration for you.

"This is your Olympics. It will be different, but not in its importance to you. Savour it, and above all, enjoy it.

"Good luck, and I look forward to celebrating your achievements with you in the autumn."

Princess Anne competing in the 1976 Olympics

The Princess Royal became the first member of the royal family to compete in the Olympic Games when she rode the Queen's horse, Goodwill, in the equestrian three-day event at the 1976 Montreal Olympic Games.

She has a long-held association with the Olympics, having been President of the British Olympic Association and Team GB since 1983. The Queen is patron of the Association.

Zara receiving her silver medal from Anne at the London 2012 Olympics

Anne has also been a Member of the International Olympic Committee since 1988 and was involved in London's successful bid to host the 2012 Olympic Games, as Director of the London Organising Committee. She formally accepted the Olympic flame in Athens on behalf of London and brought it back to Britain for its 8,000-mile relay tour of the country.

The Princess Royal's daughter, Zara Tindall, followed in her mother's footsteps and competed in the London 2012 Olympics. As a member of the Great Britain Eventing time, Zara won a silver medal, which was proudly presented to her by her mother.

The Tokyo Olympics will take place between Friday 23 July and Sunday 8 August.

