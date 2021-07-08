Princess Anne surprises in ornate, embroidered outfit - and wow The Princess Royal opted for a striking embroidered coat

Princess Anne has had a busy month so far, taking part in official engagements in both Scotland and on the Isle of Man. And on Thursday, the 70-year-old royal was spotted enjoying herself at Ladies' Day during the 2021 Moet and Chandon July Festival, held at Newmarket racecourse.

The Princess Royal was impeccably dressed as ever, turning heads in a dramatic embroidered coat in a beautiful shade of red. The floral number featured a chic, high colour and a pretty contrasting purple hem embellished with an ornate pattern.

Princess Anne pulled out all the stops with her accessories, donning a feather fascinator and bejewelled heels, and carrying a smart leather shoulder bag under one arm.

She donned her trusty shades to protect her eyes from the light and kept her makeup simple and natural.

The royal wowed at the 2021 Moet and Chandon July Festival

Princess Anne's racecourse outing comes after she presided over the Tynwald Day Ceremony on the Isle of Man, celebrating their national day in style.

She donned a smart pastel coat in a mint green hue, layered over a beautiful blue dress to mark the island's national day.

Princess Anne made a serious statement in red

The royal accessorised with a chic black bag and matching gloves, as well as her favourite gold knot brooch, which she gave a very apt makeover for the occasion.

The gorgeous piece was embellished with a piece of Bollane bane, also known as Mugwort, the Isle of Man's national herb, which is usually worn by Manx residents and officials when a head of state is in attendance.

