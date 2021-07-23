Royal Style Watch: From Kitty Spencer's hen party dress to Sophie Wessex's summer outfits

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Our favourite royals have been keeping cool this week, and they've unpacked their stylish summer wardrobes to take on the heatwave. The Countess of Wessex proved that when in doubt, you can never go wrong with a white sundress, meanwhile Queen Letizia has been out and about in her go-to espadrille wedges.

Marking Prince George's birthday, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have released a new portrait of the future king and his John Lewis polo shirt has caused an instant sellout. Celebrating another major milestone, congratulations are also in order for Lady Kitty Spencer, who is marrying Michael Lewis in Rome this weekend – and her hen party dress is a thing of dreams.

We've rounded up our favourite outfits of the week, so you can get the royal look for less – happy shopping!

RELATED: 13 times royal ladies dazzled in little black dresses

Lady Kitty Spencer

Lady Kitty Spencer looked so glamorous as she posed in front of the Ponte Vecchio Firenze in Rome

Ahead of her nuptials, Princess Diana's niece was spotted wearing a fitted leopard print dress by Dolce & Gabbana which costs a cool £1,800. Sharing a snap in the streets of Florence, Kitty was seen posing in style with a group of ladies. She wrote: "Reunited with my favourite people in my favourite place."

GET THE LOOK:

Don't worry about the designer price tag, PrettyLittleThing has the perfect dupe.

Leopard Print Strappy Cup Detail Midi Dress, £18, PrettyLittleThing

The Countess of Wessex

Ahead of VJ Day next month, The Duke of Kent and The Countess of Wessex visited Brookwood Military Cemetery to pay tribute to all fallen Commonwealth service personnel.



The Duke is President of @CWGC and The Countess is Patron of the Java Far East Prisoners of War Club. pic.twitter.com/ISUgkmS5h6 — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) July 21, 2021

Sophie Wessex wowed royal fans in a white sundress while visiting the Brookwood Military Cemetery

The Countess of Wessex joined the Duke of Kent to visit the Brookwood Military Cemetery on Thursday, paying tribute to all fallen Commonwealth service personnel. Looking effortlessly elegant for the poignant visit, Sophie donned a white dress featuring a loose linen top with pocket detailing on the bodice and a contrasting skirt.

Accessorising with a long pendant necklace, a Sophie Habsburg clutch bag and a chic pair of wedges, the royal certainly made a statement.

GET THE LOOK:

Channel Countess Sophie in this gorgeous pleated number.

White Pleated Panel Dress, £119.25, Karen Millen

Queen Letizia

Queen Letizia stepped out in an Adolfo Dominguez dress on Thursday

Attending a meeting at the AECC (Spanish Association Against Cancer) on Thursday, Queen Letizia recycled one of her favourite frocks – a grey tweed midi by designer, Adolfo Dominguez. Accessorising with a thin brown belt, a white Furla bag and tan espadrille wedges, the monarch looked absolutely stunning.

GET THE LOOK:

Karen Millen's tweed halter dress comes in a similar shade to Letizia's

Halter Tweed Dress, £104.25, Karen Millen

Prince George

The Duchess of Cambridge has shared a new photo of Prince George to celebrate his birthday

In honour of Prince George's eighth birthday, a new portrait has been released – and it's the most adorable picture ever! Like most of George's photos, it was taken by his mother Kate Middleton who is a keen photographer, at their country home in Norfolk.

Dressed in a £10 blue and orange striped polo shirt from John Lewis and a pair of navy shorts from Boden, the future King can be seen grinning at the camera. And in a sweet nod to the late Duke of Edinburgh, George is sitting on the hood of a Land Rover Defender, which was Prince Philip's go-to choice of car.

GET THE LOOK:

Sadly George's top has already sold out but a similar style in blue and lemon is still available to buy in ages two to 11, and is priced between £8 to £12.

Stripe Short Sleeve Polo Shirt, £8 to £12, John Lewis

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.