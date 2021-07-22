Sophie Wessex looks radiant in understated dress with an unexpected twist

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

The Countess of Wessex joined the Duke of Kent to visit the Brookwood Military Cemetery on Thursday, paying tribute to all fallen Commonwealth service personnel.

Countess Sophie looked elegant for the poignant visit, donning a white dress featuring a loose linen top with pocket detailing on the bodice and a contrasting skirt.

The quirky shift dress boasted a drop waist layered over a pleated, midi length skirt, giving the dress a unique twist. She accessorised with a long pendant necklace, a Sophie Habsburg clutch bag and a chic pair of wedges.

Sophie and the Duke of Kent's meeting took place ahead of VJ Day (Victory over Japan Day) next month, which marks Japan's surrender to the Allied forces on 15 August 1945.

The Duke of Kent has been President of the Commonwealth War Graves for over 50 years, while the Countess is Patron of the Java Far East Prisoners of War Club.

The Duke and The Countess toured the cemetery, which is the largest of its kind in the UK, visiting the Canadian Plot, the Italian Plot and the Muslim Plot before meeting @CWGC volunteers and viewing a stonemasonry demonstration. pic.twitter.com/ql5O2BLUQt — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) July 21, 2021

The Countess of Wessex visited Brookwood Military Cemetery

Claire Horton CBE, Director General of CWGC, said: "It has been an honour to welcome our President The Duke of Kent, and The Countess of Wessex, to pay tribute to some of the men and women who gave their all, and meet the staff and volunteers at CWGC who help preserve their legacy.

"Brookwood Military Cemetery is our largest site in the UK and it serves as a reminder of the truly international sacrifice that was given during the World Wars.

Countess Sophie was last seen in a pink Alaïa dress

"Men and women from across the world who paid the ultimate sacrifice are commemorated here, and it was a privilege to be joined by Their Royal Highnesses to share some of those stories."

The Brookwood Military Cemetery contains over 5,000 graves of men and women from across the Commonwealth, as well as being the final resting place for French, Czechoslovak, Italian, Belgian, Polish and American soldiers.

