Princess Anne's chic summer blazer has us swooning

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Princess Anne is on a roll with her trend-setting fashion looks, and her latest summer outfit did not disappoint. The Queen's daughter donned a lemon yellow blazer for a visit to The Lister Hospital – and she looked radiant in it.

LOOK: Princess Anne's trend-setting engagement ring broke the mould - here's why

The collared blazer featured two simplistic shell buttons making it even more suited to the summer season and the linen material and three-quarter sleeves were perfect for keeping cool.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Princess Anne records special message for team GB ahead of the Olympics

Anne opted for colour clash too, by wearing her sunshine jacket over the top of a turquoise, patterned dress and she luxed up the look with a gold coin necklace and a circular brooch in the same golden hue.

The Lord-Lieutenant of Hertfordshire tweeted photographs of the royal chatting to staff at the hospital. He included the caption: "Delighted to receive HRH The Princess Royal at The Lister Hospital to meet the Butterfly Volunteers and present their @QueensAwardVS Thank you to HRH for taking time to speak to every one of the volunteers. @enherts #volunteers."

Delighted to receive HRH The Princess Royal at The Lister Hospital to meet the Butterfly Volunteers and present their ⁦@QueensAwardVS⁩. Thank you to HRH for taking time to speak to every one of the volunteers. ⁦@enherts⁩ #volunteers pic.twitter.com/eN6lYj8Q8E — The Lord-Lieutenant of Hertfordshire (@hertslieutenant) July 23, 2021

The Princess Royal glowed in her yellow jacket

MORE: The secret behind Princess Anne's wedding day tiara from the Queen

RELATED: Princess Anne reunites with former boyfriend at Royal Ascot

While outside in the sunlight, Anne was sure to pop on her shades as she casually held her black bag on her shoulder. The royal's hair was, of course, in her signature beehive with a chignon at the back.

Loving Princess Anne's yellow blazer? We've found a similar style (and it's on sale!):

Yellow blazer, £79.95, The House of Bruar

More gorgeous yellow pieces we've fallen head over heels for:

New Look puff sleeve check yellow dress, £27.99, ASOS

Mango yellow blouse, £19.99, John Lewis

Other impressive looks we've seen Princess Anne sporting of late have ranged from a casual denim jacket and trainers combo through to a show-stopping embroidered red coat. Just like Kate Middleton, this royal knows how to dress up and dress down – and we're so here for it!

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.