Princess Anne proudly rocks her military dress at St James's Palace ceremony

Princess Anne led a number of investiture ceremonies at St James's Palace on Wednesday, looking smart as ever in her military dress.

It's traditional that the royal wears her gold-trimmed uniform for investitures, as does her brother Prince Charles and nephew Prince William.

At this week's special ceremony, the Princess Royal awarded former director of public prosecutions Alison Saunders a Dame Commander title, while Claire Horton, former chief executive of Battersea Dogs and Cats Home, who was made a CBE for services to animal welfare.

WATCH: The Queen on Zoom with Princess Anne

Former Southampton football player Francis Benali received an MBE after raising £1.2million for Cancer Research UK with a series of gruelling endurance events.

He said of his time chatting to Anne: "She said, and it brought a smile straight to my face, 'Have you run here today?' – I found that very amusing."

Princess Anne awarded Francis Benali an MBE

He sweetly added: "She said something right at the end, she said 'it's great fundraising work that you're doing but look after your body as well'. And I said that's what my family have been saying for a long time now, so maybe I need to take it on board a little bit."

Princess Anne proudly wears her Rear Admiral uniform regularly, and holds a number of titles within the armed forces.

Princess Anne was recently honoured with new military titles

She took on the role of General in the British Army and Air Chief Marshal in the Royal Air Force following her 70th birthday in 2020, bringing her rank in each of the services in line with her existing role as Admiral and Chief Commandant of Women in the Royal Navy.

As usual, Anne teamed her smart jacket and skirt with sheer black tights and leather court shoes, and pinned her hair back in a chic French twist.