Princess Anne's monochrome blazer is giving us serious Chanel vibes The Queen's daughter dazzles in her latest look…

Princess Anne was pictured opening the Hartley Hospital on Monday as part of her visit to Merseyside. The royal officially unveiled a plaque in the grounds of the £21 million state of the art mental health facility.

READ: Princess Anne just surprised us in a denim jacket - and we're royally obsessed

The mother-of-two looked incredible in her latest getup! She donned a beautiful navy blue and white floral dress, and added black high heels, a simple navy handbag and the coolest blazer, ever. The design was white and featured navy blue piping at the lapels and pockets. It gave us a real Chanel vibe and the design really suited the 70-year-old. She wore her hair in its trademark bouffant updo and simple pearl earrings. Exquisite!

Loading the player...

WATCH: Princess Anne arrives at Ascot

In pictures that appeared on Twitter, the royal was given a tour of the new hospital, which was completed and became fully operational during the pandemic.

MORE: 14 royal wedding hats that have to be seen to be believed

Blazers are a big part of Anne's wardrobe right now. On Saturday, Prince Charles' sister donned a lemon yellow blazer for a visit to The Lister Hospital – and looked so radiant.

READ: Princess Anne surprises in slim-fit trousers and trainers for new outing

MORE: 7 royals who have competed in the Olympic Games

The collared blazer featured two simplistic shell buttons making it even more suited to the summer season and the linen material and three-quarter sleeves were perfect for keeping cool. Anne opted for colour clash too, by wearing her sunshine jacket over the top of a turquoise, patterned dress and she luxed up the look with a gold coin necklace and a circular brooch in the same golden hue.

READ: The secret behind Princess Anne's wedding day tiara from the Queen

The Lord-Lieutenant of Hertfordshire tweeted photographs of the royal chatting to staff at the hospital. He included the caption: "Delighted to receive HRH The Princess Royal at The Lister Hospital to meet the Butterfly Volunteers and present their @QueensAwardVS Thank you to HRH for taking time to speak to every one of the volunteers. @enherts #volunteers."

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.