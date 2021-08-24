Lady Amelia Windsor is one very cool dresser! The stunning royal - who is currently 42nd in the line of succession to the throne - has been sharing some dazzling outfits with her legions of Instagram fans, and her latest look is pretty epic.

The star headed to the Incognito Radio festival at the weekend, wearing a denim basque and matching denim flares from Wolflow - a sustainable fashion company that uses reworked Levi's and sells their designs on Depop.

Depop is an online marketplace where people can buy used clothes from the comfort of their own home. Founded in 2016, it was originally it was created for people to buy and sell clothes, but people now set up online stores for their own brands - just like Amelia's choice of denim, Wolflow.

It's a great way to support lesser-known brands as well as contributing to the sustainable fashion movement, which the royal is a huge advocate for. In fact, if you follow the blonde beauty on Instagram, you will see most of her outfits feature vintage items, from her accessories to her jewellery.

Amelia is also an ambassador for Fashion Roundtable - an organisation which plans and produces events and meetings, to support consumer awareness, sustainable UK growth and business development for the fashion industry.

The 25-year-old recently told HELLO! she has many tips on how to keep your wardrobe ethical.

She explained: "Use a steamer to refresh items or even put them in the freezer for a quick refresh - Orsola De Castro has so many incredible tips in her book Loved Clothes Last - I highly recommend giving it a read. If things don't fit, get them tailored; there is a great new app called Sojo where your clothes are picked up by bicycle and taken to a tailor and cycled back to you after having been altered to fit you like a glove."

