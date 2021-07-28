Lady Amelia Windsor dazzles in slinky black dress for night out in London The royal model looks amazing in the perfect LBD...

The beautiful Amelia Windsor looked amazing on Tuesday evening as she attended the opening of 'Park Row' - a unique new restaurant inspired by the DC Universe in collaboration with Warner Bros.

READ: Lady Amelia Windsor looks stunning for ethical underwear campaign

We adored her fabulous outfit. The stylish royal - who famously always gets it right in the fashion stakes - decided to opt for a classic elegant dress with amped up accessories.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Lady Amelia Windsor Style File

Her slinky black getup was of the midi variety and had a camisole, lace-trimmed top. She added a Lulu Guinness bag and Miu Miu Crystal Embellished Platform Sandals. Love! She kept her golden hair loose, long in beachy waves and her makeup was subtle, polished and natural.

MORE: 9 times royal ladies matched their face masks to their outfits

A few nights before, the cousin of Prince William and Harry attended the Bulgari Serpenti Metamorphosis party at the Serpentine Gallery, choosing black again, this time a mini dress with diamante detail.

Amelia looked incredible in her black midi dress

The 25-year-old seriously champions sustainable fashion and recently told HELLO! she has many tips on how to keep your wardrobe ethical.

The royal wowed at the Serpentine Gallery in a black mini dress

She explained: "Use a steamer to refresh items or even put them in the freezer for a quick refresh - Orsola De Castro has so many incredible tips in her book Loved Clothes Last - I highly recommend giving it a read. If things don't fit, get them tailored; there is a great new app called Sojo where your clothes are picked up by bicycle and taken to a tailor and cycled back to you after having been altered to fit you like a glove."

READ: Lady Amelia Windsor shares never-before-seen photo of back tattoo

Amelia knows that fashion and homeware go hand in hand. "I love Golborne Road second-hand furniture market every Friday morning. It became a wonderful ritual, I used to go every week when I lived there. There is always the best atmosphere and you could redecorate your entire home for cheap as chips."

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.