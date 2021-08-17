Lady Amelia Windsor's retro crochet dress is all kinds of gorgeous

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Lady Amelia Windsor was spotted at a secondhand market at the weekend in Notting Hill looking absolutely divine in a stunning crochet dress by Cro-Che. The retro style design was emblazoned with stripes and had a halterneck cut. The royal added sandals and carried a white tote bag.

Priced at £175, all sizes are currently in stock. We've also found a fab high street alternative if this look takes your fancy.

It's not unusual for the royal - who is 41st in line to the throne - to visit second hand markets. She told HELLO!l last month that it's her first port of call when she wants to update her wardrobe.

She also knows that fashion and homeware go hand in hand. "I love Golborne Road second-hand furniture market every Friday morning. It became a wonderful ritual, I used to go every week when I lived there. There is always the best atmosphere and you could redecorate your entire home for cheap as chips."

Amelia looked incredible in her crochet dress

Amelia's laid-back style is super cool and last week she headed to the Wilderness Festival, wearing a fabulous red dress, which had a relaxed, T-shirt vibe about it.

Echo Beach Dress, £175, Cro-Che

She added a slouchy cardigan, black boots and added sunglasses into the mix. With her loose blonde hair and flawless skin, the model looked picture-perfect. Later, the sustainable fashion advocate shared a snap of her sheltering from the rain in an anorak. Talk about keeping it real!

Farm Rio Crochet Floral Mini Dress, £120, Anthropologie

The blonde royal - who is represented by Storm Models - regularly posts her latest looks on Instagram where she has amassed an impressive 92,800, followers. Speaking to Vogue about why Instagram is her favourite social media portal, she explained: "It allows anyone to be creative and imaginative. I also love that we can share all the beautiful and meaningful things we see and hear in the world. I find it so inspiring and uplifting."

