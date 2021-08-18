Lady Amelia Windsor wows in crop top and matching skirt

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Lady Amelia Windsor headed out to a beauty event for Dr.Jart earlier in the week and looked stunning in her latest outfit, which came from Maje, a royally-loved label.

The trendy two-piece outfit consisted of a long floaty cotton voile skirt with mixed small floral prints and super flouncy ruffles, with smocking at the waist. The bandeau top featured the same floral print and was of the cropped variety. Costing £89 for the top and £249 for the skirt, it's a pricey set but we've found a high street alternative.

She also wore an 18ct gold chain from Missoma, which is priced at £325. The royal was pictured with her bestie Tigerlily Taylor - the 24-year-old daughter of Queen drummer, Roger Taylor.

Amelia, 25, is known for her love of fashion, but she also enjoys beauty and skincare, hence her attendance at the launch. Back in 2018, she was even the face of a makeup campaign with Illamasqua.

Lady Amelia at the Dr. Jart event

Marking the brand’s 10th anniversary, the blonde royal - who is known for her golden tresses - swapped her trademark hair for a jet-black wig, paired with a black lip, dark eye and rocker-chic outfit.

Though her style normally leans towards the bohemian, the fashionable royal has been known to rock some edgier looks so we imagine she had lots of fun with it.

Floral Print Shirred Top & Ruffle Hem Skirt, £9.99, Shein

Speaking of hair, Prince William and Harry's cousin heads to George Northwood for her colour; Meghan Markle's go-to stylist. She previously told Harper's Bazaar:" At George Northwood, Kat does my colour and she is a genius and, of course, so is George. They have the best team there and I always leave feeling refreshed. There is nothing better than leaving a salon with freshly cut hair, swishing it about proudly all the way home."

