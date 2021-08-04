Lady Amelia Windsor cements her fashion queen title in dazzling floral dress

Laura Sutcliffe
Lady Amelia Windsor looked amazing on Instagram wearing a floral maxi dress by Laura Green London. Prince William and Harry's cousin even went barefoot in the snap.
At the weekend, the gorgeous Lady Amelia Windsor took to Instagram to share a stunning floral dress by high end designer Laura Green London.
READ: Lady Amelia Windsor dazzles in slinky black dress for night out in London
The floral dress was made up of blue and green printed blooms and came complete with a lilac waist band. Amelia wore her trademark blonde locks in a lovely, surfer style and minimal makeup highlighted her lovely features. Also, she left her shoes at home! She captioned the stylish shot: "l dressed up to dance barefoot in a garden! @lauragreenlondon #marieclairekerr @olikearon"
WATCH: Lady Amelia Windsor Style File
The granddaughter of the Duke of Kent is a true advocate of sustainable fashion and often does collaborations with ethical brands.
MORE: Lady Amelia Windsor's fans react to new bedroom video
Earlier this year, the royal - who is 41st in line to the throne - teamed up with BEEN London. The ethical start up brand created a limited edition sustainable bag with the 25-year-old, which was launched on World Earth Day.
Mel’s crossbody bag was made from leather offcuts and features a bright pink lining made from recycled polyester. Speaking about the bag, she said: "My favourite feature is the scrunchie tie inside the bag to place your reusable water bottle or coffee cup in, so that it doesn't spill." How amazing?
WATCH: Golden-haired royals
The blonde royal gave HELLO! lots of top tips on how to keep your wardrobe ethical. She explained: "Love the items in there, wash them properly and responsibly. Using a steamer to refresh items or even putting them in the freezer for a quick refresh - Orsola De Castro has so many incredible tips in her book Loved Clothes Last- I highly recommend giving it a read."
READ: Lady Amelia Windsor looks stunning for ethical underwear campaign
She added: "If things don't fit, get them tailored - there is a great new app called Sojo where your clothes are picked up by bicycle and taken to a tailor and cycled back to you after having been altered to fit you like a glove."
Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.