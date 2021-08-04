Lady Amelia Windsor cements her fashion queen title in dazzling floral dress

At the weekend, the gorgeous Lady Amelia Windsor took to Instagram to share a stunning floral dress by high end designer Laura Green London.

READ: Lady Amelia Windsor dazzles in slinky black dress for night out in London

The floral dress was made up of blue and green printed blooms and came complete with a lilac waist band. Amelia wore her trademark blonde locks in a lovely, surfer style and minimal makeup highlighted her lovely features. Also, she left her shoes at home! She captioned the stylish shot: "l dressed up to dance barefoot in a garden! @lauragreenlondon #marieclairekerr @olikearon"

Loading the player...

WATCH: Lady Amelia Windsor Style File

The granddaughter of the Duke of Kent is a true advocate of sustainable fashion and often does collaborations with ethical brands.

MORE: Lady Amelia Windsor's fans react to new bedroom video

Earlier this year, the royal - who is 41st in line to the throne - teamed up with BEEN London. The ethical start up brand created a limited edition sustainable bag with the 25-year-old, which was launched on World Earth Day.

Mel’s crossbody bag was made from leather offcuts and features a bright pink lining made from recycled polyester. Speaking about the bag, she said: "My favourite feature is the scrunchie tie inside the bag to place your reusable water bottle or coffee cup in, so that it doesn't spill." How amazing?

Loading the player...

WATCH: Golden-haired royals

The blonde royal gave HELLO! lots of top tips on how to keep your wardrobe ethical. She explained: "Love the items in there, wash them properly and responsibly. Using a steamer to refresh items or even putting them in the freezer for a quick refresh - Orsola De Castro has so many incredible tips in her book Loved Clothes Last- I highly recommend giving it a read."

READ: Lady Amelia Windsor looks stunning for ethical underwear campaign

She added: "If things don't fit, get them tailored - there is a great new app called Sojo where your clothes are picked up by bicycle and taken to a tailor and cycled back to you after having been altered to fit you like a glove."

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.