﻿
lady-amelia-windsor-earrings-outfit

Lady Amelia Windsor cements her fashion queen title in dazzling floral dress

The stylish royal wows with another high end look…

Laura Sutcliffe

At the weekend, the gorgeous Lady Amelia Windsor took to Instagram to share a stunning floral dress by high end designer Laura Green London.

READ: Lady Amelia Windsor dazzles in slinky black dress for night out in London

The floral dress was made up of blue and green printed blooms and came complete with a lilac waist band. Amelia wore her trademark blonde locks in a lovely, surfer style and minimal makeup highlighted her lovely features. Also, she left her shoes at home! She captioned the stylish shot: "l dressed up to dance barefoot in a garden! @lauragreenlondon #marieclairekerr @olikearon"

Loading the player...

WATCH: Lady Amelia Windsor Style File

The granddaughter of the Duke of Kent is a true advocate of sustainable fashion and often does collaborations with ethical brands.

MORE: Lady Amelia Windsor's fans react to new bedroom video

Earlier this year, the royal - who is 41st in line to the throne - teamed up with BEEN London. The ethical start up brand created a limited edition sustainable bag with the 25-year-old, which was launched on World Earth Day.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Mel 🍯 (@amelwindsor)

Mel’s crossbody bag was made from leather offcuts and features a bright pink lining made from recycled polyester. Speaking about the bag, she said: "My favourite feature is the scrunchie tie inside the bag to place your reusable water bottle or coffee cup in, so that it doesn't spill." How amazing?

Loading the player...

WATCH: Golden-haired royals

The blonde royal gave HELLO! lots of top tips on how to keep your wardrobe ethical. She explained: "Love the items in there, wash them properly and responsibly. Using a steamer to refresh items or even putting them in the freezer for a quick refresh - Orsola De Castro has so many incredible tips in her book Loved Clothes Last- I highly recommend giving it a read."

READ: Lady Amelia Windsor looks stunning for ethical underwear campaign

She added: "If things don't fit, get them tailored - there is a great new app called Sojo where your clothes are picked up by bicycle and taken to a tailor and cycled back to you after having been altered to fit you like a glove."

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.

More on:

More about lady amelia windsor

More news