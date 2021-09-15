Kate Middleton's back for royal duty rocking the power jacket you've always wanted

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

The Duchess of Cambridge is finally back from her summer break! We have missed the wife of Prince William's radiant smile, caring nature and of course, her incredible outfits.

READ: 15 sweet photos of Michael Middleton with Kate, Pippa and James

On Wednesday afternoon, the mother-of-three returned to royal duties, visiting RAF Brize Norton in Oxfordshire, where she met a number of people who supported the UK's evacuation of civilians from Afghanistan.

Loading the player...

WATCH: The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge marked the national day of reflection at Westminster Abbey

Looking totally radiant, the 39-year-old wore her hair in a chic, blow-dried style, sported a minimal, glowing makeup look and rocked a fabulous outfit, consisting of a power suit - a neutral Reiss blazer, slim fit navy trousers, a white T-shirt and the cutest white tote bag by Tusting. Fashion goals right there, don't you think?

MORE: Kate Middleton's school run dress is so famous, it's been named after her

During the outing, Kate met both military personnel and civilians who were directly involved in the effort, from RAF aircrew and medics, who supported evacuees at Kabul airport, to the civilians and volunteers, who established a Repatriation Centre at RAF Brize Norton providing key supplies and support on their arrival into the UK.

Kate looked stunning in her smart outfit

Yesterday, the brunette beauty was seen doing a spot of shopping, and she looked as gorgeous as ever, wearing one of her most instantly recognisable floral dresses from high street store & Other Stories.

Mini Holly, £295, Tustings

The stunning £95 number was midi in length with layered ruffled tiers, a drawstring tie waist, and tie-up ruffled bib in a mixed floral graphic print. Kate has worn it many times, most memorably in 2019, when she, Prince William and her children privately visited her 'Back to Nature' garden as part of the Chelsea Flower Show.

Kate looked super sleek in her coordinated outfit

READ: Kate Middleton's tiny sellout bag is back in a glorious winter colour

Ahead of today's royal engagement, Kate also celebrated the marriage of her younger brother James Middleton and Alizée Thevenet during an intimate ceremony in France last Saturday. It's all go for the royal this month!

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.