Princess Kate is a real-life Lara Croft in full camo and Rapunzel hair

Rain and snow didn't phase the Princess of Wales, who stepped out in Salisbury on Wednesday for a solo engagement to visit the 1st Battalion Irish Guards.

Looking immaculate as ever, Princess Kate wrapped up warm in a camo military jacket emblazoned with an emblem of the crown, teaming her slick outerwear with khaki skinny jeans and a woolly green hat. The 41-year-old slipped into a pair of practical walking boots, completing her rainy day ensemble with a pair of black leather gloves. Take a look at her Lara Croft-esque attire in the clip below...

The wife of Prince William styled her chocolate brown tresses in a neat Rapunzel-inspired plait, levelling up her beauty glow with a rosy blush, defined brows and soft pink lipstick to bring out her flawless complexion.

Princess Kate looked ready for action in her camo attire

Wednesday marks a major first for the Princess of Wales, who is attending her first engagement with the 1st Battalion Irish Guards since becoming Colonel.

During her visit, the royal will learn about the work the Irish Guards are carrying out at the Salisbury Plain Training Area. Following this, the Princess will join members of Number Three Company to watch a medical training and casualty exercise, including the de-mining training which is currently being delivered by the Irish Guards to Ukrainian Armed Forces.

The royal braved the snow in Salisbury

Sporty Kate rarely turns down an opportunity to show off her athletic prowess. During the engagement, the royal took part in the training herself, learning how to carry out battlefield casualty drills to deliver care to injured soldiers during a casualty simulation exercise.

Kate's G.I. Jane getup may be a change from her usual glamorous attire, but the royal never fails to bring the sunshine with her unrivalled archive of bold coats and fabulous fitted jackets. Just last week, Princess Kate was a vision in a tailored Alexander McQueen ensemble that showed off her sartorial flair.

Turning heads on St.David's Day, the mother-of-three's look consisted of a longline scarlet coat and statement heeled boots, which looked phenomenal on her feminine frame.

The Princess of Wales was a vision in red

The royal appeared to be wearing a silky red dress beneath her designer outerwear, adding an extra dose of decadence to her look with a striking black fascinator and a delicate diamond-encrusted pin worn on her left lapel - the Welsh Guards leek brooch.

