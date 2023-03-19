Princess Kate steps into spring in embroidered blouse and waist-defining skinny jeans

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

The Princess of Wales brought the sunshine in new portraits published on Instagram in honour of Mother's Day on Sunday, rocking a rare off-duty outfit which proves she's the queen of casual dressing.

Royal fans are well acquainted with Princess Kate's sartorial excellence, though the mother-of-three switched up her usual elegant occasionwear for a chic denim and blouse combo for the family photographs captured by royal photographer Matt Porteous.

The royal, 41, looked beautiful as ever in the snaps, wearing a pair of high-waisted skinny jeans and a crisp broderie anglaise blouse from M.i.h Jeans.

Princess Kate cradled her youngest son Prince Louis ©Matt Porteous

One photograph showed the royal up a tree with her children, while another showed Princess Kate beaming as she cradled her youngest son, Prince Louis.

The post was captioned: "Happy Mother’s Day from our family to yours," with a red love-heart emoji.

The Princess of Wales looked radiant beside her three children ©Matt Porteous

Keeping it casual, the wife of Prince William rocked a pair of sporty white pumps from Superga. The crisp white flats have long been a staple in Kate's wardrobe, which were also loved by her late mother-in-law Princess Diana.

Wearing her chocolate tresses down loose in tumbling curls and sporting minimal makeup, the Princess of Wales looked the picture of happiness during the family's visit to their country home Anmer Hall in Norfolk.

It's not the first time we've seen Princess Kate looking fabulous in the spring ensemble. The royal wore the same outfit in the Wales family's Christmas card portrait shared back in December - and it caused just as much of a royal stir then as it did on Sunday.

If you're looking to channel the royal's effortless look this spring, there are several similar blouses available on the high street which capture the elegant feminine flair of Kate's style. Shop our favourite selection from the edit below.

GET THE LOOK

Scallop Broderie Blouse, £98, Boden

White Embroidered Blouse, £89, Mint Velvet

Following in her mother's fashion-forward footsteps, little Princess Charlotte looks equally chic in the new portraits, rocking denim playsuit with a playful pom-pom trim.

