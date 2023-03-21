Princess Kate means business in flattering blazer and slim-fit trousers

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

The Princess of Wales meant business as she hosted the inaugural meeting of her new Business Taskforce for Early Childhood at NatWest’s headquarters on Tuesday.

Power dressing to perfection, Princess Kate stunned in a seriously slick white blazer and slim-fit cigarette trousers paired with a waist-defining belt. The royal layered with a ribbed beige top, slipping into elegant pointed-toe heels to discuss the importance of nurturing children's early years and why they are so critical for business.

The Princess of Wales looked immaculate in a white blazer and slim-fit trousers

HELLO! formerly spoke to Gabi Winters from Chromology, who shared her expert intel on why the Princess of Wales often wears white for business-related events and official royal engagements.

Gabi explained: "White of course is the colour of peace and the colour of new beginnings, so coincidentally the psychological meaning behind this uncommon colour choice is very fitting when it comes to renewing and celebrating diplomatic ties between different nations."

Princess Kate hosted a meeting for her Business Taskforce for Early Childhood

The wife of Prince William wore her chocolate brown tresses in tumbling curls, adding a soft smokey eye and golden bronzer to highlight her ageless beauty glow.

As for accessories, Kate opted for a pair of timeless gold hoops and her diamond and sapphire engagement ring that formerly belonged to Princess Diana.

Yet on Tuesday, the focus was on Princess Kate's passion for her Early Years campaign, in which she delivered a poignant speech in aid of her new Business Taskforce.

"From pregnancy to age five, our brains develop at an amazing rate, faster than any other age. During this time, we lay the foundations and building blocks for life. It is when we learn to understand ourselves, understand others and learn about the world in which we live," explained the Princess.

The royal delivered a poignant speech at NatWest headquarters

"This however is not just about supporting children in the earliest years of their lives. It is also about building healthy communities in which they can grow. Because the healthy development of our children relies on healthy adults. So this is why we all have a part to play.

"And that is why I’m standing here in front of you, to ask you, some of Britain’s most influential business leaders, for your support in helping create the societal change that is needed," Princess Kate added.

