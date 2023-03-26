Princess Kate hits the supermarket in skinny jeans and £8 earrings

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

The Princess of Wales made a surprise trip to UK supermarket Iceland on Saturday, meeting with Executive Chair Richard Walker to discuss her #ShapingUs campaign for early childhood.

In a clip shared to the Prince and Princess of Wales' personal Instagram page, Princess Kate appeared passionate about the crucial impact early years have on our long-term development, meeting with Richard to talk about the role businesses can play and what they can practically do to come together to affect long-term change. Take a look at their conversation in the clip below…

WATCH: Princess Kate makes surprising trip to Iceland supermarket

Looking the picture of elegance, the mother-of-three struck the perfect balance between sophistication and casual as she rocked an effortless ensemble of skinny jeans and a blazer.

Princess Kate's look comprised of a 'Textured Double-Breasted Blazer in Ecru' from one of her favourite highstreet brands, Zara. The royal slipped into a pair of denim skinny jeans and layered with a cream mock-neck jumper.

Princess Kate wore denim jeans and a boucle blazer from Zara

Adding to her thrifty outfit, the Princess accessorised with delicate £8 drop earrings from Accessorize, complete with a dainty pearl and gold disc pendant.

Her chocolate-brown tresses fell past her shoulders in tumbling curls, as the royal added a honey-hued bronzer, rosy blush and lashing of mascara to level up her ageless beauty glow.

"Simple yet chic," penned a royal fan on Instagram, as another agreed: "Zara or Alexander McQueen, she looks equally polished and the fit is perfection as always."

"Nice to see this repeated. It's a classic and easily styled that she should get some good wear out of," chimed in a third fan.

Princess Kate loves a blazer moment, and the royal never fails to prove her sartorial prowess when an occasion arises for her to showcase her power dressing skills.

Earlier this week, the royal stunned in a seriously slick white blazer from Alexander McQueen and slim-fit cigarette trousers paired with a waist-defining belt.

The Princess of Wales has an enviable archive of white blazers

The royal layered with a ribbed beige top, slipping into elegant pointed-toe heels to host the inaugural meeting of her new Business Taskforce for Early Childhood at NatWest’s headquarters.

