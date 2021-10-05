Princess Anne has just completed her whistle-stop, two day royal visit to Paris and we have loved her wardrobe for the overseas trip.

On Monday afternoon, fresh from her morning at the races (more on that later) the mother-of-two looked incredible as she met with UNESCO Director General Audrey Azoulay and participated in the celebrations of the 75th anniversary of UNESCO.

The Princess Royal met the recent laureates and prize-winners of the UNESCO-L'Oreal Women in Science Program, which recognises researchers who are working to overcome global challenges.

We loved the 71-year-old's getup. She wore a gorgeous chocolate brown suit, which consisted of a sleek blazer and pencil skirt. She teamed the look with a fabulous pair of suede, knee-high boots that came complete with fringe detail at the calves! Love them. Accessorising to perfection, she added a necktie, black leather gloves and a lovely tan handbag. In short, the perfect autumnal outfit.

Anne looked incredible in her fringed, knee-high boots

It's been a busy trip for Zara Tindall's mother. Monday morning saw her at the Longchamp Racecourse where she watched the 100th edition of the Prix de L'Arc de Triomphe.

The royal opted for a brown ensemble

Anne looked terrific in teal

Presenting a trophy to the winner, the brunette royal wore a dazzling teal coat with a wide lapel, and a super-glam matching hat that came complete with floral applique detail. She also donned black leather gloves, a matching handbag and accessorised with pearl earrings and added a splash of red lipstick - her beauty trademark.

Princess Anne's hair as always was teased up in her signature style for the trip. Jessica Patching, founder of Marla Hair gave us an insight into the style of her iconic mane. "Princess Anne has always worn her hair in a classic 1920's style throughout her whole royal working life. From French pleats to twisted updos, each style she has worn has had lots of volume from the roots and usually brushed back off her face. With each style she has worn it so very elegantly and gracefully."

