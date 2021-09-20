Princess Anne looks blooming lovely in floral embroidered coat dress at the Chelsea Flower Show The Princess Royal dazzles at the famous floral display

On Monday evening, Princess Anne joined other members of the royal family at the very first autumn RHS Chelsea Flower Show, held at the Royal Hospital Chelsea. The show is usually held in the summer months, but due to the pandemic, it was postponed slightly. We are so pleased to see one the Queen's favourite events back and in full swing!

Although there isn't a formal dress code when it comes to the show, lots of people tend to dress up for the event, sporting their best summer dresses and smart shirts. Princess Anne was a great example of this. The 71-year-old looked delightful as she arrived, wearing a gorgeous outfit that consisted of a pale blue floral embroidered coat dress, accessorising with a diamond and pearl floral brooch.

She carried a navy suede clutch bag and wore matching heels and gloves, finishing her look with a pop of red lipstick.

While she was there, the mother-of-two had a tour of the RHS Queen’s Green Canopy Garden, which highlights the importance of trees and woodlands to the environment. The QGC is a tree planting initiative celebrating Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee next Summer, by inviting people across the United Kingdom to plant trees from October, through to the end of 2022. Anne also had a look at the Guide Dogs’ 90th Anniversary Garden.

Princess Anne looked elegant in a floral embroidered number

Also in attendance was the Earl and Countess of Wessex, the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, Prince and Princess Michael of Kent, and Princess Alexandra. The royals enjoyed a private reception before they headed home. Fabulous!

Due to the pandemic, the show was super safe. Lots of new measurements have been put in place to ensure it is safe for its visitors. There's a reduced number of people attending the show this year, as well as socially distanced queuing, one-way systems and enhanced cleaning and waste disposal.