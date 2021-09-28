Princess Anne steps out in the most perfect autumnal coat for military visit Seasonal vibes from the Princess Royal

The Princess Royal stepped out in the most perfect autumnal coat on Tuesday, as she attended the Reformation Parade of Number 30 Squadron.

Anne, 71, wrapped up in a rust-coloured double-breasted coat for her royal engagement, and accessorising with a gold RAF brooch to represent her role as Honorary Air Commodore of RAF Brize Norton.

She added a cream and gold leaf-printed scarf with dainty pearl earrings, completing her seasonal ensemble with brown boots, gloves and a suede satchel bag.

WATCH: 8 quirky outfits that made Princess Anne an unexpected style icon

Princess Anne's hair was teased up in her signature 'do for the event. Jessica Patching, founder of Marla Hair gave us an insight into the style of her iconic mane. "Princess Anne has always worn her hair in a classic 1920's style throughout her whole royal working life. From French pleats to twisted updos, each style she has worn has had lots of volume from the roots and usually brushed back off her face. With each style she has worn it so very elegant and gracefully."

Anne's updo is a work of art

The royal family's Twitter account shared photos from the Princess Royal's visit, adding: "The airmen and women of the Squadron will operate the @RoyalAirForce’s A400M Atlas, which can carry up to 37 tonnes' worth of aircraft and personnel."

As Honorary Air Commodore of @RAFBrizeNorton, The Princess Royal attended the Reformation Parade of Number 30 Squadron today.



The airmen and women of the Squadron will operate the @RoyalAirForce’s A400M Atlas, which can carry up to 37 tonnes’ worth of aircraft and personnel ✈️💪 pic.twitter.com/Kq0MGZhQTv — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 28, 2021

The royal family's Twitter account shared photos from Anne's outing

In images shared by RAF Brize Norton's Twitter page, Anne even posed for a group photo with the Number 30 Squadron.

Just like the Duchess of Cambridge, Anne has perfected the art of literal dressing.

She joined the Earl and Countess of Wessex and the Queen's cousins on the opening day of the Chelsea Flower Show last week, wearing a pale blue floral embroidered coat dress, accessorising with a diamond and pearl floral brooch.

Anne at the Chelsea Flower Show

On Saturday, the Princess will travel to Paris for a two-day visit.

As a member of the International Olympic Committee, Anne will meet senior representatives of the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games, during her trip from 3 to 4 October.

The Princess Royal, who is patron of the Scottish Rugby Union, will also meet those involved in the Rugby World Cup France 2023.

