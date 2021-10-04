Princess Anne wows Paris - and you should see her colour block outfit The royal looks incredible overseas

The Princess Royal is currently in Paris for a whistle-stop, two-day visit and we have loved seeing what she's been up to.

As a member of the International Olympic Committee, Anne met senior representatives of the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games over the course of the two days.

On Monday, we saw the 71-year-old visit the Longchamp Racecourse where she watched the 100th edition of the Prix de L'Arc de Triomphe. Presenting a trophy to the winner, the mother-of-two wore a dazzling teal coat with a wide lapel, and a super-glam matching hat that came complete with floral applique detail.

She also donned black leather gloves and a matching handbag. Prince Charles' sister accessorized with pearl earrings and added a splash of red lipstick.

Princess Anne looked amazing in her teal coat and hat

It's interesting that Anne would wear teal - her mother, the Queen, also chose a similar colour for a royal appearance last week.

The Queen wearing green last week

On Saturday, the monarch opened the sixth session of Scottish Parliament, putting on a radiant display in a bold, green shade. The 95-year-old wore a beautiful dress coat with gold buttons, and she teamed it with a matching hat, as well as black gloves, and of course, her signature handbag.

However, It was her unique brooch that made her outfit stand out for its significance to Scotland. The Queen selected Queen Mary's Diamond Thistle Brooch for her lapel, and it is this same piece that she has worn on many Scottish occasions.

The thistle has become a symbol of the country and it is even a flower that is embroidered into the lace of many royal wedding dresses for this reason.

The diamond brooch stood out beautifully against Her Majesty's coat, too.

