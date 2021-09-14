Princess Anne is the blazer queen in a gorgeous outfit at the Tower of London Princess Royal looks super stylish once again…

On Monday, Princess Anne returned to royal duty and looked as lovely as ever in her latest outfit. The Queen's daughter attended the ceremony of the Constable's Dues at the Tower of London, where the Royal Navy crew from HMS Albion presented a barrel of wine to the Constable of the Tower - Constable Nicholas Houghton.

In keeping with the navy theme, the brunette royal rocked a lovely nautical inspired outfit, which consisted of a lovely white blazer that came complete with navy blue piping around the collar and pockets. She added a coordinating navy skirt, carried a navy clutch and accessorised with pretty gold jewellery.

We aren't surprised the sister of Prince Charles was sporting a blazer, after all, it's her go-to fashion item!

Last week, the 71-year-old was the picture of elegance in lemon yellow as she stepped out at the Westmorland County Show in Cumbria. Accompanied by her sister-in-law the Countess of Wessex, the pair attend the event dedicated to showcasing the prosperity of agriculture, horticulture, conservation, forestry, rural crafts and allied industry in the North West.

Anne looked amazing in her nautical outfit

Anne brought the sunshine in a stunning yellow jacket and vibrant floral dress. Complete with chic pearlescent buttons and a large statement collar, Anne's stylish ensemble proved outwear doesn’t have to be dull.

Anne in her yellow blazer with the Countess of Wessex earlier this month

Anne is preparing for a busy autumn schedule as the royal diary has been updated by Buckingham Palace. On 12 October, she will be joined by her mother The Queen, at a Service of Thanksgiving at Westminster Abbey to mark the centenary of the Royal British Legion.

Her Majesty will also be accompanied by the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall at the Opening Ceremony to mark the Sixth Session of the Scottish Parliament on 2 October.

