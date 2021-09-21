How Princess Anne's stunning wedding was inspired by the Queen The Princess Royal first married in 1973

The Queen's only daughter Princess Anne has been married twice, and her first wedding day to Captain Mark Phillips was inspired by Her Majesty.

The monarch said 'I do' to Prince Philip back in the November of 1947, and when Princess Anne decided to tie the knot, she also opted for a wedding in November.

In keeping with the season, Princess Anne selected a gorgeous long sleeve wedding dress that also featured a high neck and flared cuffs.

She paired her iconic look with her grandmother's diamond tiara and a veil, while she styled her hair in a parted up-do and beehive. Mark Phillips, meanwhile, wore the full scarlet and blue uniform of his regiment at the time.

The Princess Royal looked gorgeous on her wedding day

The bride's bouquet was fitting for any season, featuring delicate white and green buds in an elegant trailing design. The blooms looked incredible when photographed alongside her statement sleeves.

The Queen got married in the winter too

Princess Anne and Mark Phillips sadly announced their separation in August 1989, before divorcing in 1992. The Princess Royal then went on to marry naval officer Commander Timothy Laurence in 1992, opting for a winter wedding in December.

Anne and Timothy were not permitted to marry in England as the Queen's daughter had been married before. The only way to proceed with their marriage was to elope to Scotland, which is what they did.

Princess Anne opted for a totally different look for her second wedding

Given the circumstances, they had a lowkey affair with a very intimate guestlist and Anne even wore a non-traditional wedding dress, which was more like a smart occasionwear dress in a pencil shape.

The couple are still together today and reside at Gatcombe Park which was a wedding present from the Queen.

Winter weddings are quite unusual for royal brides, as most opt for wedding celebrations in the spring and summer months. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tied the knot in May, for example, and Prince William and Kate Middleton went for an April date. Princess Eugenie bucked the summer wedding trend though, having a stunning autumnal wedding in October.

