Duchess Camilla looks super chic in tweed coat and boots at Ascot The Duchess of Cornwall looked elegant

The Duchess of Cornwall put in a glamorous appearance at Ascot Racecourse on Saturday, surprising royal fans in a recycled tweed coat.

Camilla, 73, turned heads in one of her favourite cover-ups, which she has worn on several occasions over the years. The trusty coat by Roy Allen screams 'country chic' and features a subtle flare at the waist and a suede collar. The Duchess teamed it with a crisp white shirt, a matching skirt, and a pair of brown knee-high boots.

She accessorised with a small tan-coloured handbag and a £220 light brown, fur-trimmed hat by Lock & Co which she wore over her blonde, bobbed hair. Camilla elevated her look with light makeup and subtle pink lipstick.

Camilla has been seen wearing the same tweed coat on a number of occasions after first being spotted in it at Cheltenham races in 2014. She also wore it back in 2019 when she accompanied Prince Charles to a morning service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham.

She styled it in a similar fashion, teaming it with a cream, pie-crust jumper, black boots and another cosy fur-trimmed hat.

Camilla looked so trendy in her tweed outfit

Camilla's outing on Saturday was to pay a visit to the Ebony Horse Club Students during Ascot's November Racing Weekend. The Duchess, who is President of Ebony Horse Club, presented the trophy for the Ebony Horse Club Novices Limited Handicap Steeple Chase.

Camilla is fresh from her royal tour of the Middle East alongside husband Prince Charles. The couple first visited Jordan, where they retraced the footsteps of Jesus, celebrated the country’s culture and heritage and marked its centenary, before heading to Egypt.

Camilla is the President of Ebony Horse Club

They received a formal welcome at the Al-Ittihadiyah Palace from Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and First Lady Entissar Amer.

Highlights of their two-day visit included a UK-Egypt reception overlooking the pyramids at the Giza Plateau to celebrate the bond between the two countries, and a tour of the ancient city of Alexandria.