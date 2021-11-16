Duchess Camilla looks so chic in silky dress and shades as she steps off the plane

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

The Duchess of Cornwall looked radiant alongside Prince Charles as the royal duo arrived in Jordan to begin their first major overseas tour since the pandemic began.

Camilla sported a silky patterned dress by one of her favourite designers, Fiona Clare. Complete with elegant open collar, cuffed long sleeves and flattering mid-calf length, the 74-year-old royal looked fabulous in the royal blue ensemble that she donned with a pair of nude court shoes and stylish black sunglasses.

Camilla styled her trademark hair into her usual sweeping bob hairstyle, completing her look with minimal accessories, including a delicate silver locket necklace.

No royal lady is seen without her handbag, and the Duchess opted for a chic woven clutch from Bottega Veneta. In fact, we're pretty sure Camilla has snapped up the designer's 'Intrecciato small leather shoulder bag', worth £2220.40. The on-trend piece was a style staple last year when it was available at Selfridges, so it looks like the royal got quite the exclusive!

The royal wore one of her favourite designers, Fiona Clare

The royal has forever been faithful to London-based designer Fiona Clare, and given how fabulous she looks today - it's easy to see why.

The high-end designer is her first port of call when she has an event to attend and it's easy to see why. The bespoke company encourages customers to head to the brand's studio for a consultation, so you can just imagine how perfect the fit is.

Dressing royalty is a true pinnacle moment in any designer's career, and Fiona couldn't be happier. She previously told HELLO!: "At the stage I am in my career, there have been many highlights, but the day I received a call from Jacqui Meakin - HRH The Duchess of Cornwall's dresser - was a jewel in the crown!"

Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla arriving in the Middle East

Charles and Camilla have been asked by the Government to visit the Middle Eastern country, and will also tour Egypt over the next four days.

During the overseas tour, Camilla will learn about the work of Queen Rania, wife of the ruling King Abdullah II, protecting vulnerable children and mothers and she will take part in a Women of the World event, promoting the empowerment of women.

