Duchess Camilla grew up on a £3million estate – take a tour Prince Charles' wife grew up in East Sussex

The Queen's son Prince Charles was born at Buckingham Palace, but his wife's childhood home wasn't too shabby either. The Duchess of Cornwall grew up in East Sussex in an impressive £3million family estate called The Laines.

The seven-bedroom, three-bathroom property was home to her father Major Bruce Shand for 45 years, after the family moved to be near Camilla's grandmother, Sonia Cubitt. The now-royal lived with her sister Annabel and late brother Mark, and Prince Charles is even said to have visited the Duchess at the Grade II-listed property.

Features included a swimming pool, an orangery, a tennis court and 5.27 acres of land. Take a tour inside Duchess Camilla's childhood home, which was listed on the market in 2015 for £3.15million...

The study

Camilla's father was pictured at the home in 1996 and his study was decorated with green patterned carpets and complimenting walls that held gold-framed paintings. A large white bookshelf was positioned against one wall and there was also a wooden desk topped with more books and paperwork.

The sitting room

The sitting room featured patterned carpets and orange wallpaper. There was a large fireplace in the middle of the room, and various built-in bookcases and paintings hanging on the walls.

Another angle of the room showed yet more floor-to-ceiling bookcases, and a desk positioned at the window with views overlooking the garden.

The building

The home is set over three floors, and featured a small patio area at the back of the home, where Camilla and her family had positioned a white dining table and chairs.

The front of the home was covered in foliage and climber plants.

The orangery

The conservatory-turned-orangery featured white shutters and orange floor tiles. Camilla and her family kept plenty of plants inside the space, including a central table with a vase of red roses in the middle.

The bedroom

One of the home's seven bedrooms featured salmon pink carpets and white and yellow patterned wallpaper. The bed had a denim headboard with floral framing, and there were two armchairs at either side of the room.

The kitchen

The kitchen was decorated with cream walls and wooden floors. Camilla's family had a traditional cream AGA, and a tall table set in the middle of the room with high stools for dining.

The swimming pool

Outside, the grounds included an outdoor swimming pool, framed with concrete tiles and two statues at the front.

The garden

Major Bruce Shand showed off the whimsical garden, complete with pink flowers draped over an archway and small paths cutting through the greenery.

The dining room

Camilla's dining room had floral carpets and yellow walls. It was furnished with a glossy wooden dining table and matching chairs with green cushions. Three paintings hung in bronze frames with spotlights at the top.

