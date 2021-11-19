Meghan Markle looks unbelievable in hot pink co-ord for Ellen appearance

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Meghan Markle looked incredible in a stylish pink co-ord and cream coat for her appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Thursday.

The Duchess of Sussex, 40, opted for a white Oscar De La Renta blouse and slim-fit trousers for her sit-down interview with Ellen, but changed into hot pink co-ord from Stella McCartney for a prank segment filmed on the streets of LA. Meghan was made to obey Ellen's instructions as she chatted to street vendors, which included nibbling cooking like a "chipmunk", singing a song about kittens and referring to herself as "mommy".

The former Suits star caused a stir with her antics, but it was her gorgeous pink Stella McCartney separates that really caught our eye. She debuted the 'Eva Silk Crêpe de Chine Shirt', paired with the 'Naya Silk Midi Skirt' for an effortlessly glamorous look, in stills that appeared on the MailOnline.

The floaty ensemble was perfectly offset by Annie Bing's 'Hunter Coat', featuring a collarless neckline and belt detail. Meghan opted to ditch the waist tie, wearing the jacket open for a more refined look.

Prince Harry's wife completed her look with a pair of simple stilettos and a matching tote bag. Flawless!

If you want to get your hands on Meghan's bright separates, you better act fast because they're selling at the speed of light.

The skirt retails for £675 while the blouse is £420 – and you can join the waitlist to be notified when they come back in stock in your size.

Meghan joined Ellen DeGeneres for a sit-down interview

It's the first high-profile public interview with Meghan since her joint Oprah Winfrey interview with Prince Harry, which aired back in March. The couple went on to welcome their second child, daughter Lilibet, who was named after the Queen, in June.

Last week, Harry and Meghan were seen at their first red carpet event since stepping back as senior royals in early 2020.

