Duchess Camilla surprises in striking feathered hat for sombre Remembrance Day service

The Duchess of Cornwall accompanied her husband the Prince of Wales to attend the annual Remembrance Day Service at the Cenotaph on Sunday 14 November.

Despite the November chill, Camilla cut an elegant figure in a sleek black coat, which she paired with a bold black hat topped with striking ostrich feathers. Teaming her all-black ensemble with black leather gloves and a large poppy brooch to mark Remembrance Day, the 74-year-old royal looked so elegant in her statement look.

With her hair teased into her trademark bouffant look, paired with a natural and rosy makeup look, the mother-of-two looked radiant despite the sombre occasion.

Taking style inspiration from her mother-in-law, the Queen, Camilla opted to wear a trio of pearl necklaces, perfectly coordinated with sophisticated pearl drop earrings.

Duchess Camilla was joined by the Duchess Kate and Sophie Wessex

Camilla took pride of place alongside the Duchess of Cambridge and Countess of Wessex on the balcony of the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office building.

Meanwhile, Duchess Kate opted to recycle her signature Alexander McQueen coat for the occasion, which was first debuted in November 2018. The Duchess accessorised with an elegant black hat, paired with Princess Diana's pearl earrings.

The annual event marks the signing of the Armistice that ended the First World War, and pays tribute to those who have lost their lives in World Wars I and II as well as other conflicts since, like the Korean War, Afghanistan War and Iraq War.

The royals donned poppy brooches to mark the sombre day

Camilla was last seen at the Festival of Remembrance at London's Royal Albert Hall on Saturday, joined by her fellow senior royals.

The Queen not only had to cancel her appearance the previous evening, but the monarch, 95, was also forced to pull out of Sunday's event following a back injury.

A statement released by Buckingham Palace read: "The Queen, having sprained her back, has decided this morning with great regret that she will not be able to attend today's Remembrance Sunday Service at the Cenotaph. Her Majesty is disappointed that she will miss the service.

"As in previous years, a wreath will be laid on Her Majesty’s behalf by The Prince of Wales. His Royal Highness, along with The Duchess of Cornwall, The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, The Earl and Countess of Wessex, The Princess Royal and Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, The Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, The Duke of Kent and Princess Alexandra will be present at the Cenotaph today as planned."

