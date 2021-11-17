Duchess Camilla surprises in striking dress with the most unique print

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

The Duchess of Cornwall stepped out in a striking patterned dress for the second day of engagements in Jordan alongside her husband, the Prince of Wales.

Duchess Camilla and Prince Charles arrived in Umm Qais on Wednesday, the site of the ancient city of Gadara. Dressing aptly for the Middle Eastern climate, Camilla looked so elegant in a green and black shirt dress complete with a striking print. The 74-year-old royal wore a dress printed with a string of hearts plant (Ceropegia Merilis), that flattered her frame perfectly.

Teaming her A-line skirt with a pair of nude court shoes, Camilla looked stylish and sophisticated for her walking tour of Umm Qais.

Camilla teased her blonde hair into her usual sweeping bob hairstyle, elevating her look with a light makeup look and subtle pink lipstick.

The Duchess wore a striking printed dress and nude mules

Completing her floral ensemble, the mother-of-two rocked a £3,800 Van Cleef & Arpels bracelet in royal blue agate. Camilla's on-trend accessory has adorned the necks and wrists of many a famous face, including the Duchess of Cambridge and Molly-Mae Hague.

The Duchess also appeared to be wearing a Fitbit, a smartwatch designed to track steps, monitor for heart rate, rate quality of sleep and more. Who knew Camilla was such a fitness fan!

During the royals' engagements on Tuesday, Queen Rania of Jordan surprised royal fans as she drove herself and the Duchess of Cornwall to a joint engagement as Prince Charles and Camilla began their tour.

After a formal welcome with King Abdullah II and Queen Rania at the Al Husseiniya Palace, the Duchess jumped into the queen's Tesla as Rania drove them to an event at a children's centre.

At the Queen Rania Family and Children Centre (QRFCC) the royal ladies met local children taking part in different activities as well as adolescent girls receiving a 'life skills' lesson on building self-esteem and assertiveness.

