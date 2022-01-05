Kate Middleton’s 9 favourite activewear brands

The Duchess of Cambridge has proved she has an interest in sport, and aside from her watching tennis tournaments courtside, she likes to get involved with sports too.

The Duchess of Cambridge has made an appearance on the court with a racket in hand over the years, has taken to the running track, challenged husband Prince William and brother-in-law Prince Harry to a sprint race, tried her hand at hockey, as well as football, and numerous other sports.

But she is also a dab hand on the water too, as she previously took part in a rowing competition back in 2017.

But of course, when it comes to working out, you need to have the right activewear, as the 39-year-old royal knows and has set a great example of.

From Sweaty Betty x New Balance trainers, to stylish outerwear, and uber chic tennis skirts, we are certainly taking a leaf out of K Mid’s activewear style book for 2022.

Sweaty Betty x New Balance

Cast your mind back to the Heads Together London Marathon Training Day back in 2017. The royal not only made headlines for entering into a race with Prince William and Prince Harry on the track, but also for her stylish leisurewear look. She wore a pair of New Balance x Sweaty Betty Vazee trainers, which were exclusive to Sweaty Betty, and have since sold out, with a vibrant Perfect Moment red puffer jacket.

Our top pick:

On Running Cloud X Trainers, £130, Sweaty Betty

Perfect Moment

Perfect Moment is a French brand Kate Middleton has turned to on numerous occasions, especially when carrying out a new sport, and we are here for it.

To attend the Heads Together Marathon Training Day, which was held at London’s Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in 2016, she sported the Mini Duvet II jacket, and again a year later at the Heads Together London Marathon Training Day in 2017. The exact womenswear design has since sold out, although it is available in children’s sizes, or for men.

Our top pick:

Seasons Womens Padded Jacket, £34.99 (Was £69.99), Mountain Warehouse

Nike

Kate Middleton has relied on trusted sportswear giant, Nike, for many years, and has worn numerous trainers from the label.

In 2018 Kate attended the Wimbledon Junior Tennis Initiative, for which she wore a monochrome tracksuit, pearl earrings - yes Kate - and the ice blue Nike Vapormax Flyknit trainers, which too have sold out. The duchess wore these trainers for various engagements over the years, and has proved the design stands the test of time.

Our top pick:

Nike Air VaporMax 2021 FK, £99.97 (Was £199.95), Nike

Monreal

Kate Middleton showcased her slender, toned legs at the Lawn Tennis Association visit in 2016 when she slipped into the Monreal London Side Panel Track Pants with subtle colour block detail, which she paired with a Playbrave Clarice Track Jacket, for a chic yet classic sporting attire. However, Kate’s exact Monreal London trousers are out of stock, and you are best to shop in store to get your hands on the highly coveted designs.

Our top pick:

Align™ Jogger, £88, Lululemon

Playbrave

We all remember the iconic white track jacket Kate wore to visit the Lawn Tennis Association, although for some it may be because of the Nike trainers she wore. But for those looking to emulate Kate’s athleisurewear, you’re in luck as the exact lightweight outerwear item is now on sale.

Clarice Track Jacket, £99 (Was £149), Playbrave

Adidas

Over the years Kate Middleton has often been spotted wearing Adidas sportswear, especially trainers, which we can spot a mile off thanks to Adidas’ signature three-stripe motif. In 2012 Duchess Catherine sported a pair of Adidas Ignition 2 sneakers to meet with Great Britain’s hockey team at London’s Olympic Park. However, she has also sported the design on walks through Edinburgh’s Hollyrood Park, and even appears to have a similar version in a red colourway. Unsurprisingly, the trainers in the exact colourway have sold out, but there are some very similar alternatives to snap up.

FABELA X EMPOWER SHOES, £130, adidas

Lululemon

In more recent months Kate has turned to popular activewear brand Lululemon. During a visit to the City of Derry Rugby Club, in Northern Ireland, Kate spoke with members of the team but also tried a punt of her own.

For the occasion she slipped into a Lululemon zip-up jacket, which she paired with sleek black leggings and trainers, while she had her brunette tresses pinned up in a neat wavy ponytail.

Our top pick:

Define Jacket Luon, £98, Lululemon

E and O

The royals appear to love a ski trip, whether it was the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge on their own, prior to having their three children, or with the family.

For the family Christmas card in 2016, Kate and Wiliam took Prince George and Princess Charlotte to the slopes in the French Alps. It was reported at the time Kate’s ski outfit was from E and O, although the brand has since been bought by a larger conglomerate. Kate has a penchant for white and red skiwear, whether it's a combination of both colours, or mix and match.

Our top pick:

Superdry Sport Everest White Down Snow Parka Coat, £300, Next

Sorel

And to go with the ski attire, Kate turned to Sorel boots to keep her feet warm when not booted up in her skis. In particular, the duchess wore 1964 Pac2 snow boots with the contrast shearling detail, however, they have since sold out.

Our top pick:

WOMEN'S SOREL EXPLORER™ II JOAN WINTER BOOT, £108 (Was £135), Sorel

