Kate Middleton's new Christmas cardigan is the cutest thing you'll see

The Duchess of Cambridge is making us want to bring our Christmas jumpers out of retirement ASAP. The mother-of-three looked stunning in a festive Miu Miu cardigan in a teaser clip from her carol concert at Westminster Abbey released on Friday morning.

Beaming from ear-to-ear, Duchess Kate looked gorgeous in the first look at Royal Carols: Together At Christmas, which is set to be broadcast on ITV on Christmas Eve. Rocking her £1,350 'Cotton-Trimmed Cashmere-Jacquard Cardigan', Prince William's wife looked the picture of festive joy as she introduced the charity concert. The designer number boasted pretty button detailing, twee bobbles and a detachable cotton collar – so chic.

WATCH: Kate Middleton introduces Royal Carols: Together At Christmas

Kate matched the mother-of-pearl buttons to her earrings and wore her brunette hair down loose in perfectly coiffed curls. Her glowing makeup was simple and natural. Stunning!

The Duchess' chic Christmas cardi is still in stock in limited sizes for all you repli-Kate fashion lovers out there.

Duchess Kate was ready for Christmas in her Miu Miu cardigan

There are some equally lovely festive cardis on the high street. We're obsessing over Karen Millen's 'Honeycomb Knit Embellished Cardigan', which is down to just £50 in the sale.

And how sweet is this & Other Stories number with statement strawberry buttons? The perfect pick to keep you both stylish and cosy on Christmas Day.

Miu Miu Cashmere-Jacquard Cardigan, £1,350, Net-A-Porter

Honeycomb Knit Embellished Cardigan, £50, Karen Millen

Playful Button Knit Cardigan, £75, & Other Stories

Speaking in the teaser clip for the concert, Kate reveals: "I'm so excited to be hosting Together At Christmas here at Westminster Abbey."

The Together At Christmas carol service was hosted and spearheaded by the Duchess, and supported by The Royal Foundation last week, to pay tribute to the incredible work of individuals and organisations across the UK who have supported their communities through the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Countess of Wessex, Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, Mike and Zara Tindall, and Princess Eugenie, were all in attendance at the special carol concert.

