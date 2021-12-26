Kate Middleton makes stylish appearance at Christmas Day church service

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Attending a special service held at St Mary Magdalene Church on Christmas Day, the Duchess of Cambridge cut a stylish figure as she wrapped up warm in an 80s inspired blazer teamed with a brown feathered hat and her favourite fern leaf earrings by Catherine Zoraida

Joined by her husband, Prince William and their three children – Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis – the royal family were pictured leaving the church service and driving home for their Christmas lunch at Anmer Hall.

Kate wrapped up warm in an 80s inspired blazer and a feathered hat

Wearing head-to-toe designer, Kate's check-print jacket is priced at an eye-watering £1,282 and hails from Blaze Milano. As for her droplet earrings from Catherine Zoraida, the £165 pair are still available to shop, and they also come in silver.

Modelling her signature bouncy blowdry, Kate's glossy tresses were styled in loose curls for the event. As for her makeup, the mum-of-three opted for her go-to combo – pairing a brown smokey shadow with a subtle lick of mascara, rosy blusher and a pale pink lipstick to match.

Photographed alongside Kate, William could be seen wearing a shirt, jacket and tie for the church service. Smiling as she sat inbetween her two brothers in the back of the car, Princess Charlotte could also be seen wearing a button-up coat. George and Charlotte first made their debuts at the Christmas Day church service in Sandringham in 2019.

The Cambridges have been joined by members of the Middleton family for Christmas, including Kate's parents, Carole and Michael Middleton.

Meanwhile, the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall have joined the Queen at Windsor Castle.

Prince Charles and Camilla attended the morning church service at St George's Chapel along with the Earl and Countess of Wessex, and the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester.

It is understood the Queen's absence from the service is a personal choice and follows a precautionary approach seen over the last six months.

