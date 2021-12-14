We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

How beautiful did Pippa Middleton look at the Together At Christmas community carol service at Westminster Abbey last week? The Duchess of Cambridge's lookalike sister looked as stylish as ever in a festive green coat by The Fold, Gucci high heels and a stunning headband. But did you spot her earrings?

The 'Double Emerald Earrings' by Soru are 18ct Yellow gold on a sterling silver double drop emerald setting, handcrafted using genuine emerald gemstones set into multi facetted crystals. They cost £160 and really looked sensational on the mother-of-two.

Kate has been a long time fan of supreme jewellery brand Soru and has actually got a pair just like Pippa's. In 2020 at a royal event at Buckingham Palace, the Duchess donned the label's 'Ruby Earrings' which cost £140.

We wonder if the pair ever play swapsies with their jewellery? After all, their style is very similar and they both have a penchant for the same labels.

Pippa looked amazing wearing her Soru earrings last week

Soru was founded by Sicilian-British sisters Francesca Kelly and Marianna Doyle. The pair previously told HELLO! all about how Kate's admiration of the brand affected sales. "The 'Kate Effect' is very real. When she chose to wear the double sided pearl earrings for two consecutive public appearances in 2016, we were first of all honoured, which was quickly followed by shock as our sales went through the roof for the earrings she had chosen to wear, continuously selling out and still a popular style today."

Double Emerald Earrings, £160, Soru

Recalling how their business changed, they revealed: "This has had a massive impact on our brand - we were a small unknown Instagram-grown company and were catapulted to a global audience with traffic to our site from countries all over the world."

Kate has worn Soru for many years now. Pictured here in 2020 at Buckingham Palace

The range is inspired by Sicily and Soru actually means 'sisters' in Sicilian. Love!

Ruby Earrings, £140, Soru

Rita Ora, Georgia-May Jagger, Jessie J, Millie Mackintosh, Rosie Fortescue, Rochelle Humes and Goldie Hawn are all fans and the range is now also stocked in Harvey Nichols, Fenwick and Harrods.

