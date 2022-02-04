Princess Anne adds quirky detail to her look for symbolic appearance The Princess Royal filmed herself at home in Gatcombe Park

Princess Anne opted for a poignant accessory to film a special message for Team GB ahead of the Winter Olympics, released on Friday morning.

PHOTOS: 10 sweet photos that show Princess Anne's close sibling bond with Prince Charles

The 71-year-old royal urged the athletes to "enjoy the experience" in a message of support recorded on the eve of the opening ceremony in Beijing. Looking smart in a navy blazer and wearing her hair swept back into her trademark bouffant, the Princess Royal recorded her well-wishes from her Gatcombe Park home. She accessorised with delicate gold pendant earrings and a beautiful brooch, but it was her printed scarf that really caught our eye.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Princess Anne sends special message to Team GB

Princess Anne, who is President of the British Olympic Association, sported a navy silk scarf knotted around her neck, emblazoned with the Olympic rings.

MORE: Why Princess Anne's wedding to Timothy Laurence was forbidden in England

READ: 16 spectacular royal living rooms: Kate Middleton, Princess Anne, Zara Tindall and more

The sweet touch was a nod to her own association with the Olympics, having been closely involved ever since she won a place to compete in the 1976 Montreal Games as a three-day eventer.

Princess Anne sported an Olympic themed scarf

In her message, released ahead of the opening ceremony, she said: "As your president, I would like to wish you every success for the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games.

"I remember from my own Olympic career, everyone experiences their own levels of anticipation and excitement of stepping on to the Olympic stage.

She has been President of the British Olympic Association since 1983

"I know that you have all worked incredibly hard for this moment, overcoming the additional hurdles during these most challenging of times, and that you will do everything possible to make the nation, and yourselves, proud."

Anne added: "Enjoy the experience, and good luck."

Princess Anne has always favoured a symbolic outfit detail

She has been president of the British Olympic Association since 1983 and became an International Olympic Committee member in 1988.

DISCOVER: Princess Anne's daily diet: the royal's unique food habits revealed

We love Princess Anne's attention to detail and symbolic choices when it cPrincess Anne's daily diet: the royal's unique food habits revealedomes to her wardrobe, whether it's wearing her beloved horse brooch to attend the races at Royal Ascot or even pinning the Isle of Man's national herb to her lapel for a visit to the island last year.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.