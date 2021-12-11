Princess Anne steps out in chicest look – but wait till you see her boots The Princess Royal was dressed to impress

Princess Anne put in a stylish appearance at the Sovereign's Parade at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst in Camberley on Friday, looking elegant in a mint green coat.

The Queen's daughter, 71, turned heads as she arrived at the special ceremony, which marks the end of 44 weeks of training and the passing out of Officer Cadets who have completed the Commissioning Course. The Princess Royal looked smart in her coat, thought to have been in her possession since 2015, which she teamed with a pair of statement boots with long tassel detailing.

The funky, fringed footwear was somewhat of a departure for Anne, who usually favours a studier riding boot style.

The royal accessorised to perfection, donning her trusty black gloves and debuting a black fringed bag to match her boots.

She completed her attire with a brown beret, worn on top of her perfectly coifed updo. Pinned to her lapel was a leaf-shaped brooch, giving the look some added glamour.

Princess Anne looked so chic in her fringed boots

Anne, who was appointed General and Air Chief Marshal to mark her 70th birthday last year, was in attendance at the event for the sixth time. Her duties on the day included reviewing the officers.

The event, held at the end of each term at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst, has been going since July 1948 when King George VI presided over it.

The Countess of Wessex, Sophie, was the last royal family member to attend.

The Princess Royal pictured at the Sovereign's Parade at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst

Princess Anne was recently spotted at the Team GB ball, celebrating British athletes' success at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

The royal, who is President of the British Olympic Association, presented the 'Olympian's Olympian' award to acclaimed diver Tom Daley.

Princess Anne dressed to impress for the occasion, donning a blue gown with sequin detailing and a pleated skirt that shimmered under the lights as she took to the stage to give a speech.

