14 Opulent royal living rooms: Princess Kate, Meghan Markle, Crown Princess Mary, more

We got a glimpse inside the living room at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Montecito home when Meghan joined a video call to mark the first anniversary of SmartWorks. It features a beautiful fireplace with brick surround, with a vintage 'I Love California' framed print on display on their mantelpiece.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex also have a second living room, where they have appeared several times since the coronavirus pandemic began. It's designed with cream walls and furnished with a cream linen sofa and a wooden dresser. There is also a trio of prints mounted upon one wall, believed to be a gift from close friend Oprah Winfrey.