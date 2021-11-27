Princess Anne wows in glittering dress and unexpected jewel The Princess Royal presented an award to Tom Daley

Princess Anne put in a glamorous appearance at the Team GB ball on Thursday evening, celebrating British athletes' success at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

The 71-year-old royal, who is President of the British Olympic Association, presented the 'Olympian's Olympian' award to acclaimed diver Tom Daley. Princess Anne dressed to impress for the occasion, donning a blue gown with sequin detailing and a pleated skirt that shimmered under the lights as she took to the stage to give a speech.

WATCH: Princess Anne's special message for Team GB

The Princess Royal covered up in a navy velvet blazer and was later seen with a cream pashmina draped over her shoulders as she mingled with guests at the ball. Anne wore a three-string pearl necklace and stunning sapphire earrings to match the statement sapphire brooch pinned to her lapel, which appeared to have been loaned from her mother the Queen.

The brooch, which dates back to 1866, was previously owned by Russia's Empress Maria Feodorovna and was eventually bought by Queen Mary at auction, before being handed down to Queen Elizabeth.

The Princess Royal, President of the British Olympic Association, joined past and present Olympians yesterday at the @TeamGB Ball to celebrate British success at @Tokyo2020 and look ahead to @Beijing2022.



🥇HRH also presented the 'Olympian’s Olympian' Award to @TomDaley1994. pic.twitter.com/ZM79nkLD05 — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) November 26, 2021

Princess Anne presented an award to Tom Daley

The sapphire is surrounded by glittering diamonds, from which hangs a single pearl pendant. Stunning!

The official Royal Family Twitter account shared some photos from the event, adding: "The Princess Royal has a long association with the @Olympics, both as a competitor in the 1976 Montreal Games, and now as President of the British Olympic Association and a Member of the International Olympic Committee."

The Queen lent her sapphire brooch to Princess Anne

Meanwhile, HELLO! recently discovered that Princess Anne likes to buy her clothes locally in the village of Horsley, not far from her Gatcombe Park home.

Anne has purchased a number of items for her royal wardrobe, including the beautiful yellow coat dress she wore for this year's Ascot Ladies' Day, at local boutique Shibumi.

The brand, founded by Ruth Guise, specialises in bespoke pieces made in intricate and luxurious fabrics - all made ethically and without waste.

