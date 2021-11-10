Princess Anne surprises in bold blue suit for Windsor Castle appearance

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Prince Anne looked elegant in a stylish blue suit with a co-ordinating scarf when she attended a reception for The Queen's Awards for Enterprise recipients, hosted at Windsor Castle by her brother Prince Charles on Wednesday evening.

DISCOVER: Princess Anne's striking engagement ring has a connection to late Princess Diana

The 71-year-old royal wowed in the smart skirt suit as she joined the Countess of Wessex, the Duke of Kent, the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester and Princess Alexandra at the glittering event.

The Princess Royal turned heads in her outfit, which she accessorised with a poppy, a simple pair of pearl earrings, black gloves, and a matching black handbag.

Loading the player...

WATCH: 8 times Princess Anne was an unexpected style icon

Her hair was pulled up in its usual style and the Princess wore a warm red lipstick, keeping the rest of her makeup natural.

READ: Princess Anne's favourite dinner dish is not to everyone's taste - details

RELATED: Royals who remarried after divorce: From Meghan Markle to Princess Anne

The Queen's Awards for Enterprise celebrates outstanding achievement by UK businesses in the categories of innovation, international trade, sustainable development and promoting opportunity through social mobility.

Princess Anne wore a stylish skirt suit

The lucky winners invited to the special royal reception will also be able to fly The Queen’s Awards flag at their main offices and use the emblem on all marketing materials. The awards are valid for five years.

Princess Anne was last seen earlier this month, launching the Princess Royal Coaching Academy in Warwickshire on behalf of the Riding for the Disabled Association.

The Princess Royal was in good spirits at the event

The royal, a keen rider herself, donned a gorgeous brown coat, paired with a matching pair of gloves, boots and a tweed skirt.

MORE: How Princess Anne's birth stories with her children Peter and Zara broke royal tradition

She jazzed up her look with an eye-catching scarf, featuring patchwork panels with a wheat sheaf design.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.