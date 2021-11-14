Princess Anne commands attention in military uniform on Remembrance Sunday The Princess Royal paid tribute to the armed forces

Princess Anne was dressed to impress when she joined her fellow senior royals for the annual Remembrance Day Service at the Cenotaph, wearing full military dress.

The 71-year-old royal sported her naval uniform as she joined fellow senior royals at the annual event. The Princess Royal, accompanied by her husband Sir Timothy Laurence, looked emotional as she paid tribute to the fallen war heroes across Britain and The Commonwealth on Remembrance Day.

Anne wore a long military coat with gold buttons and trousers, as well as her Royal Navy hat. Wearing her hair in her signature chignon, she also pinned a poppy to her left lapel.

Joining her at the service were the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall, the Earl and the Countess of Wessex, the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, and the Duke of Kent and Princess Alexandra.

The Queen, 95, was forced to pull out of the event due to a sprained back. It is only the seventh time in her reign that she has missed the service at the Cenotaph.

Anne laid a wreath at the Cenotaph during the service

The Princess Royal was seen the previous evening at the Festival of Remembrance at London's Royal Albert Hall on Saturday, where she donned a black skirt suit with a silk blouse.

Sunday's Remembrance Service was all the more special for Anne given her roles. The Princess is patron of the Royal Navy and Royal Marines Charity as well as being Commodore-in-Chief for Portsmouth.

She carries out hundreds of engagements with her military patronages and affiliations every year and usually tops the hardest working royal list.

