Princess Anne rocks knee-high boots and edgy jacket for latest outing

Princess Anne stepped out on Thursday in a gorgeous outfit to present two Queen's Awards for Enterprise to The Skill Mill, a social enterprise providing environmental employment opportunities for young people.

The 71-year-old royal dressed aptly for the cold, wrapping up warmly in a chic brown coat complete with faux fur trim and stylish oversized hood. Anne teamed her tonal outfit with knee-high boots and a tweed jacket, adding a flash of colour to her look with an elegant red blouse, of which the collar was visible beneath her neutral outwear.

Photographs posted to The Skill Mill's official Twitter account show the royal styled her hair in a classic chignon, adding a statement red lip to complete her ensemble.

The royal donned delicate gold jewellery for the occasion, wearing a pair of elegant drop earrings to add a modern touch.

HRH The Princess Royal presenting Two Queen's Awards for Enterprise to @The_Skill_Mill It was wonderful to hear from the young people about the great impression Her Royal Highness made on them by listening to their stories. Thank you to everyone who helps us make a difference. pic.twitter.com/d4vCCghFfc — The Skill Mill (@The_Skill_Mill) February 10, 2022

The tweet read: "HRH The Princess Royal presenting Two Queen's Awards for Enterprise to @The_Skill_Mill

"It was wonderful to hear from the young people about the great impression Her Royal Highness made on them by listening to their stories. Thank you to everyone who helps us make a difference."

The Queen's daughter often strikes us as an unexpected style symbol, and we love her effortless ability to accessorise with statement pieces to elevate any look.

Silk ties are considered a very stylish addition to any wardrobe and the royal often uses one to add a pop of colour to her look. Anne is also a fan of knee-high boots, both practical and fashionable, adding elegance to her outfits.

Princess Anne often styles a neck scarf with her wardrobe

It's been a busy week for the Princess Royal, who attended a Guinness Six Nations match between Scotland and England at BT Murrayfield in Edinburgh, Scotland on Saturday.

The Queen's daughter wore a navy double-breasted coat and a green and blue tartan scarf underneath what appeared to be a branded Scottish Rugby Union jacket as she watched the action from the stands.

The Princess has been patron of the Scottish Rugby Union since June 1986 and is a regular at matches.

