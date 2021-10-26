Princess Anne looks so chic in military uniform for special occasion

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Princess Anne swapped her brightly coloured co-ords and patterned pieces on Tuesday for her official military uniform, donning the smart ensemble to an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle - and just wait until you see her blazer.

Sporting a chic navy skirt and coordinating blazer complete with gold cuff detailing, Princess Anne gave a nod to her former naval career by wearing her official military uniform.

WATCH: 8 quirky outfits that made Princess Anne an unexpected style icon

Anne holds the honorary military ranks of Admiral, General and Air Chief Marshal across the Royal Navy, the British Army and the Royal Air Force.

The Princess Royal's collared blazer featured three gold bands on the sleeves, which could be symbolic of her three military positions.

The royal looked elegant as ever to present the awards

Anne opted for colour clash, wearing her navy jacket over the top of a crisp white blouse, whilst luxing up her look with gold cufflinks and accessorising with delicate studs in the same golden hue.

The 71-year-old royal paired her smart suit with sheer black tights and elegant patent heels. Anne is rarely seen without her hair styled into her signature chignon style and vibrant lipstick, of which she chose a deep plum colour. She looks fabulous, don't you agree?

The royal often wears her military blazer to official royal engagements

We'll be taking inspiration from Anne's wardrobe this autumn, and luckily military-style blazers have never been more in fashion.

Smythe Point Blazer, £98, Boden

Team this oversized blazer with a white shirt and relaxed trousers for the ultimate seasonal ensemble.

Following in the Queen's footsteps, Anne took the lead in giving medals to those who had been awarded honours such as MBEs, OBEs and knighthoods.

Typically held at Buckingham Palace, an investiture ceremony is where honorary members receive their medals from a member of the royal family. The whole process is organised by The Central Chancery of the Orders of Knighthood.

