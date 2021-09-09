Princess Anne brings the sunshine in vibrant yellow blazer for latest outing

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Princess Anne was the picture of elegance in lemon yellow as she stepped out at the Westmorland County Show in Cumbria on Thursday.

SEE: How thrifty Princess Anne shops locally for her luxury dresses - exclusive

The Princess Royal was accompanied by her sister-in-law Sophie Wessex to attend the event dedicated to showcasing the prosperity of agriculture, horticulture, conservation, forestry, rural crafts and allied industry in the North West.

Loading the player...

WATCH: 8 quirky outfits that made Princess Anne an unexpected style icon

Despite the drop in temperature, the Queen's daughter brought the sunshine in a stunning yellow jacket and vibrant floral dress. Complete with chic pearlescent buttons and a large statement collar, Anne's stylish ensemble proved outwear doesn’t have to be dull – even if she did have to reach for her umbrella!

No royal lady leaves the palace without a handbag, and Anne chose her signature black shoulder bag and classic black court shoes for the occasion.

The 71-year-old royal teamed her elegant look with several pieces of gold jewellery, including an aptly chosen golden flower brooch – perfectly encompassing the royal's day at the countryside.

The royal looked exquisite in pastels and vibrant florals

Sporting her classic chignon hairstyle, the Queen's daughter looked lovely as she and The Countess viewed horse, cattle, sheep and dog displays, and visited the food hall, where Their Royal Highnesses met local business owners.

MORE: Royal homes looking surprisingly normal: Princess Anne, Princess Beatrice and more

Royal fans will be thrilled to know we've sourced the ultimate high street dupe for Anne's gorgeous pastel blazer, retailing for just £34.99 in H&M – a royal bargain!

Oversized Linen Blend Jacket, £34.99, H&M

Anne is preparing for a busy autumn schedule as the royal diary has been updated by Buckingham Palace. On 12 October, she will be joined by her mother The Queen, at a Service of Thanksgiving at Westminster Abbey to mark the centenary of the Royal British Legion.

Her Majesty will also be accompanied by the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall at the Opening Ceremony to mark the Sixth Session of the Scottish Parliament on 2 October.

An outing with her youngest son, the Earl of Wessex, will follow on 7 October to launch The Queen's Baton Relay for the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games from the forecourt of Buckingham Palace and on 19 October, there will be a reception at Windsor Castle to mark the Global Investment Summit.

MORE: Royal ladies' favourite breakfasts revealed: from Kate Middleton to the Queen

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.