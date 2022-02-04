Kate Middleton rocks casual jeans during London outing

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

The Duchess of Cambridge enjoyed an impromptu shopping trip out in London, paying a visit to Peter Jones in Sloane Square on Friday.

In photos obtained by the MailOnline, the royal was photographed as she left the store, and she opted for a casual look for the trip to the shops. She had donned a grey cable knit jumper from Ralph Lauren, skinny jeans and boots and she made sure to keep warm with a large grey check coat. She also made sure to stay safe when she was in the store, as she was photographed wearing a blue disposable face mask.

Peter Jones sells a whole variety of products from children's clothes to homeware, making it the perfect place for the mum-of-three to visit.

It's also only an 18-minute drive away from Kensington, meaning it's very accessible for the Duchess.

Loving Duchess Kate's simple off-duty look? We've found the perfect dupes to recreate her look - and they're incredibly affordable.

On Thursday, she joined Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall for a joint outing in the capital, and she looked so glamorous.

The wife of Prince William dressed perfectly for the February weather, donning her favourite bespoke wool dress from Catherine Walker, complete with striking contrast collar and figure-flattering belt across the waist.

The elegant mother-of-three teamed her look with tights and black heeled court shoes, and we can't help but admire her effortless style.

The Duchess paired her monochrome ensemble with a chic miniature handbag, complete with stylish crocodile print and structured black handle.

The royal took part in a joint outing

She styled her glossy brunette locks in bouncy curls, wearing her hair in a half-up, half-down style. Letting her outfit do the talking, the royal opted for a minimal makeup look to highlight her pretty features.

The trio visited The Prince's Foundation's Trinity Buoy Wharf, a training site for arts and culture.

HELLO! understands that the Duchess was invited to join the visit by her father-in-law, Charles, in recognition of their shared interest and longstanding support of the arts and creative industries. The Duchess of Cambridge is patron of the National Portrait Gallery, the V&A and the Royal Photographic Society.

Charles, Camilla and Kate will tour the site before meeting students from The Prince’s Foundation School of Traditional Arts, who will be working on geometry and mosaic projects. They will then proceed to meet photography and animation students.

It's not the first time Kate has worn her iconic Catherine Walker dress. The royal previously sported the elegant ensemble during her last engagement with the Queen.

